WATCH LIVE: 2019 Euro Meet Live-Streamed from Luxembourg

21ST LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The start of the 2019 EuroMeet, the biggest January event on the European swimming calendar, is just hours away. In addition to the meet’s continent-wide distribution via the European Broadcast Union, the event will be live-streamed online via the European governing body LEN.

Watch stars including Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, and Ben Proud race for prizes and bragging rights in Luxembourg below.

