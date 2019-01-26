WATCH LIVE: 2019 Euro Meet Live-Streamed from Luxembourg

21ST LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET
- When: January 25-27 2019
- Where: d’Coque, Luxembourg
- 50m (Long Course Meters)
- Meet website
- Schedule
- Entry List
The start of the 2019 EuroMeet, the biggest January event on the European swimming calendar, is just hours away. In addition to the meet’s continent-wide distribution via the European Broadcast Union, the event will be live-streamed online via the European governing body LEN.
Watch stars including Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, and Ben Proud race for prizes and bragging rights in Luxembourg below.
Leave a Reply