Sprint Freestyler Alexis Doherty Commits to the Hoosiers for 2019-20

Alexis Doherty, a senior at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, has committed to Indiana University for the fall of 2019. She will join the Hoosiers with fellow class of 2023 commits Ashley Turak, Carla Gildersleeve, Cora Dupre, Emily Weiss, Grace Pangburn, Katrina Sommer, and Ryley Ober.

“I’m so excited to announce that I have committed to Indiana University!! I’ll be surrounded and swimming with amazing people. I can’t wait to graduate and take my next step with my swimming and academic career with Indiana! Let’s Go Hoosiers!!”

As a junior at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet, Doherty finished 6th in the 6A 50 free (24.51). She also swam the 100 fly in prelims. Doherty does her club swimming at Brad Akins YMCA Barracudas. She finaled in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM at the 2018 Georgia Swimming Senior Short Course Championships in December, picking up PBs in both IMs. At the LCM version of the state meet last summer, she competed in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100 breast, and 50/100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.14

100 free – 51.21

50 fly – 25.99

100 fly – 57.04

100 back – 58.77