Katrina Sommer Brings California Flavor to Indiana Hoosiers

Katrina Sommer, a high school senior from Irvine Novaquatics and Villa Park High School in southern California, has verbally committed to Indiana. She’s at least the 6th woman to verbally commit to Indiana in the high school class of 2019, including #4-ranked breaststroker Emily Weiss.

Sommer is a versatile swimmer, specializing mostly in IM and backstroke events. While there are other very good backstrokers in the class (Grace Pangburn has been 55.9, for example, and Ryley Oberg has been 1:59 in the 200 back), Sommer is probably the first swimmer in the class who would consider backstroke to be their primary stroke.

Best Times in Yards:

100 free – 52.24

100 back – 56.42

200 back – 2:01.04

100 breast – 1:07.24

100 fly – 56.74

200 IM – 2:04.62

Indiana’s backstroke group is in rebuilding mode after the graduation of a big class that included First Team All-Americans Kennedy Goss and Ali Rockett, leaving the program thin in that event.

While Indiana’s recruiting has a wide reach, Sommer will be just the 2nd Californian on the women’s roster in 5 seasons, joining Taylor Truex, who graduated last year.

