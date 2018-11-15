3x OHSAA Champ Cora Dupre Changes Verbal from Texas to Indiana

In early March, Cincinnati, Ohio’s Cora Dupre announced her verbal commitment to Texas but this week she switched her allegiance to Indiana University. She will be part of a Hoosiers’ class of 2023 that will also consist of commits Ashley Turak, Carla Gildersleeve, Emily Weiss, Grace Pangburn, Katrina Sommer, and Ryley Ober.

Dupre is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Mariemont High School and Mason Manta Rays. She won the sprint free double at the 2018 OHSAA Division II Championships, after having won the 200 free as a sophomore. Dupre went 22.56 and 49.20 at States, notching a PB in the latter. After high school season she went on to have a strong meet at 2018 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup, where she won the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, was runner-up in the 100 IM, and placed 12th in the 200 IM. She updated her times in the 50/200 free, 50 back, and 100 IM at the meet.

This summer she earned PBs in the 50 free (26.04) and 50 back (30.20) at Phillips 66 Nationals and in the 200 free (2:02.92) and 200 back (2:18.43) at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.48

100 free – 49.20

200 free – 1:47.78

50 back – 25.79

100 back – 55.16

200 back – 2:00.19

200 IM – 2:01.46

