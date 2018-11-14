Austin Swim Club’s Maddie Deucher Commits to Kentucky

Maddie Deucher has committed to swim for the University of Kentucky’s class of 2023 where she will join future Wildcats Ashley Neas, Beth McNeese, Caitlin Brooks, Emily Baeth, Gillian Davey, Kaitlynn Wheeler, and Lauren Poole in Lexington in the fall of 2019.

“It is with Gods’ [sic] guidance that I am giving my verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky to further my education and swimming career. I’m thrilled to be a new addition to such a great family and #backstrokeU! GO CATS! 😺💙”

Deucher moved to Austin, Texas in her sophomore year and lived with host families in order to train with Austin Swim Club. She represented Westlake High School at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Meet, swimming backstroke individually and leading off the medley relay in prelims with 27.06. Deucher made huge strides from her sophomore to her junior seasons and is continuing to improve this year. Here are some examples:

2016 2017 100 SCY back 58.95 56.68 200 SCY back 2:08.51 1:59.75 100 SCY breast 1:11.27 1:07.63 100 LCM back 1:12.08 1:05.43 200 LCM back 2:32.55 2:24.97

This summer she competed at Austin Sectionals in the 100/200 back, 100/200 breast and 200 IM. She finaled in the 100 back and earned a PB in the 200 breast.

SCY times:

50 back – 26.28

100 back – 56.88

200 back – 1:59.75

100 breast – 1:06.61

200 breast – 2:26.96