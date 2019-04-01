WATCH: Kate Douglass Drops 51.7 Fly, 21.6 Free in Ithaca

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS ITHACA

March 28-31, 2019

Ithaca, NY

SCY

UVA commit Kate Douglass had a big weekend at the 2019 Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca, hitting several best times. Among her top swims were her performances in the 100 fly and 50 free — in the 50 free, she shot up to #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

100 FLY

Douglass, who in prelims shaved .09 from her best time in the 100 fly with a 51.86, skirted past that in finals. She won the race easily, going out in 23.96 and finishing up with a 27.78 back half to clock a 51.74. 16-year-old Vanessa Chong of Laguardia Aquatic Club finished in 2nd with a 53.52, a 1.13-second drop from prelims.

Douglass is in lane 5 (fifth from the top)

50 FREE

Douglass followed that up with a new best time in the 50 free at 21.67. She was 21.73 in prelims, a significant drop from her best coming in of 21.89, and her time in finals moves her to #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group, behind only Olympians Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil.

For some recent context for Douglass’s swim, she would’ve placed 8th at the NCAA Women’s Championships.

U.S. 17-18 ALL TIME TOP PERFORMERS – 50 FREE

Simone Manuel – 21.32 (2015) Abbey Weitzeil – 21.49 (2014) Kate Douglass – 21.67 (2019) Grace Ariola – 21.73 (2018) Maddie Murphy – 21.76 (2017)

Douglass is in lane 5 (fifth from the top)