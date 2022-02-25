Watch: Foster, Women’s 400 Medley Records, and More (Big 12 Day 2 Race Videos)

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 23-Saturday, February 26, 2022
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, WV
- SCY (25 yards)
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (9x)
- Men: Texas (25x)
- Women’s Big 12 Record Book
- Men’s Big 12 Record Book
- 2021 Big 12 Champs Results
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Streaming: Big 12 Now On ESPN+
TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2
WOMEN:
- Texas – 402
- Kansas – 220
- Texas Christian – 184
- West Virginia – 172
- Iowa State – 134
MEN:
- Texas – 411
- Texas Christian – 253
- West Virginia – 247
To no one’s surprise, Texas has opened up huge leads in the men’s and women’s team standings following day 2 of the 2022 Big 12 Championships. After dropping a diving event on night one, the Longhorns were perfect on Thursday, night, winning all 8 swimming races, and taking the diving title as well.
Below, you’ll find the race videos for each of the A finals heats tonight.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:35.76
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:47.20
- Meet Record – 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021
- Conference Record – 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021
Top 3:
- Erica Sullivan – 4:39.46
- Evie Pfeifer – 4:39.92
- Olivia McMurray – 4:46.49
Although they were well off their personal bests, Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer were in a league of their own in this race. They traded places throughout the race, but a strong final 50 gave Sullivan the edge, and she would win her first Big 12 title with the performance.
MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:11.62
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:23.34
- Meet Record – 4:11.11, Clark Smith (Texas), 2017
- Conference Record – 4:08.19, Clark Smith (Texas), 2019
Top 3:
- Coby Carrozza (Texas) – 4:13.31
- Luke Hobson (Texas) – 4:14.25
- David Johnston (Texas) – 4:14.99
Coby Carrozza edged out his previous season best of 4:13.50 from the Minnesota Invite. Luke Hobson, who has already been 4:09 this season, took 2nd with a 4:14.25.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.94
- Meet Record – 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017
- Conference Record – 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017
Top 3:
- Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:55.31
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:56.13
- Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:56.69
Kelly Pash clipped her season best of 1:55.33 to win another Big 12 title. Olivia Bray swam a huge new personal best of 1:56.13 for 2nd.
MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:41.34
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.77
Meet Record – 1:41.46, Carson Foster (Texas), 2021
- Conference Record – 1:39.63, John Shebat (Texas), 2019
Top 3:
- Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:41.32
- Jake Foster (Texas) – 1:42.84
- Tim Connery (Texas) – 1:43.16
Carson Foster took down his own meet record of 1:41.46, which he set at last year’s meet. The swim also marks a season best for Foster.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.66
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 22.76
- Meet Record – 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (Texas), 2009
- Conference Record – 21.73, Rebecca Millard (Texas) / Grace Ariola (Texas), 2017 / 2018
Top 3:
- Grace Cooper (Texas) – 22.38
- Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 22.45
- Kyla Leibel (Texas) – 22.74
Grace Cooper was a tick slower than her lifetime best from this morning, but still managed to earn the Big 12 title with a 22.38. Bridget Semenuk was right behind for 2nd.
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 18.96
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 19.96
- Meet Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017
- Conference Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017
Top 3:
- Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 19.17
- Cameron Auchinachie (Texas) – 19.21
- Drew Kibler (Texas) – 19.48
Daniel Krueger chipped a few hundredths of a second off his season best to get the job done tonight, taking the Big 12 title. Cameron Auchinachie grabbed 2nd place, although he was well off his top time of the season (18.80).
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:31.66
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:33.78
Meet Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021 Conference Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021
Top 3:
- Texas – 3:26.32
- Kansas – 3:37.59
- TCU – 3:39.26
The Texas squad of Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, Emma Sticklen, and Kelly Pash teamed up to shatter the Big 12 meet and conference records, as well as the Texas program record. They were fueled by great back and fly splits, but mostly by Anna Elendt‘s blistering 56.42 breaststroke split.
MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:05.47
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:07.53
- Meet Record – 3:02.11, Texas, 2021
- Conference Record – 2:59.22, Texas, 2017
Top 3:
- Texas – 3:03.86
- TCU – 3:09.98
- WVU – 3:11.88
The Longhorns took 1st by nearly seconds, but weren’t at their best, swimming a little over a second slower than they did back in December. Anthony Grimm, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, and Danny Krueger teamed up to get the job done.