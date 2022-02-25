Watch: Foster, Women’s 400 Medley Records, and More (Big 12 Day 2 Race Videos)

2022 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

WOMEN:

Texas – 402 Kansas – 220 Texas Christian – 184 West Virginia – 172 Iowa State – 134

MEN:

Texas – 411 Texas Christian – 253 West Virginia – 247

To no one’s surprise, Texas has opened up huge leads in the men’s and women’s team standings following day 2 of the 2022 Big 12 Championships. After dropping a diving event on night one, the Longhorns were perfect on Thursday, night, winning all 8 swimming races, and taking the diving title as well.

Below, you’ll find the race videos for each of the A finals heats tonight.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:35.76

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:47.20

Meet Record – 4:36.35, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

(Texas), 2021 Conference Record – 4:35.02, Evie Pfeifer (Texas), 2021

Top 3:

Although they were well off their personal bests, Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer were in a league of their own in this race. They traded places throughout the race, but a strong final 50 gave Sullivan the edge, and she would win her first Big 12 title with the performance.

MEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:11.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:23.34

Meet Record – 4:11.11, Clark Smith (Texas), 2017

Conference Record – 4:08.19, Clark Smith (Texas), 2019

Top 3:

Coby Carrozza edged out his previous season best of 4:13.50 from the Minnesota Invite. Luke Hobson, who has already been 4:09 this season, took 2nd with a 4:14.25.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.94

Meet Record – 1:52.82, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017

Conference Record – 1:52.58, Madisyn Cox (Texas), 2017

Top 3:

Kelly Pash clipped her season best of 1:55.33 to win another Big 12 title. Olivia Bray swam a huge new personal best of 1:56.13 for 2nd.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:41.34

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.77

Meet Record – 1:41.46, Carson Foster (Texas), 2021

Conference Record – 1:39.63, John Shebat (Texas), 2019

Top 3:

Carson Foster took down his own meet record of 1:41.46, which he set at last year’s meet. The swim also marks a season best for Foster.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 22.76

Meet Record – 21.87, Hee-Jin Chang (Texas), 2009

Conference Record – 21.73, Rebecca Millard (Texas) / Grace Ariola (Texas), 2017 / 2018

Top 3:

Grace Cooper was a tick slower than her lifetime best from this morning, but still managed to earn the Big 12 title with a 22.38. Bridget Semenuk was right behind for 2nd.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 18.96

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 19.96

Meet Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017

Conference Record – 18.76, Joseph Schooling (Texas), 2017

Top 3:

Daniel Krueger chipped a few hundredths of a second off his season best to get the job done tonight, taking the Big 12 title. Cameron Auchinachie grabbed 2nd place, although he was well off his top time of the season (18.80).

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:31.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:33.78

Meet Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021

Conference Record – 3:28.26, Texas, 2021

Top 3:

Texas – 3:26.32 Kansas – 3:37.59 TCU – 3:39.26

The Texas squad of Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, Emma Sticklen, and Kelly Pash teamed up to shatter the Big 12 meet and conference records, as well as the Texas program record. They were fueled by great back and fly splits, but mostly by Anna Elendt‘s blistering 56.42 breaststroke split.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:05.47

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:07.53

Meet Record – 3:02.11, Texas, 2021

Conference Record – 2:59.22, Texas, 2017

Top 3:

Texas – 3:03.86 TCU – 3:09.98 WVU – 3:11.88

The Longhorns took 1st by nearly seconds, but weren’t at their best, swimming a little over a second slower than they did back in December. Anthony Grimm, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, and Danny Krueger teamed up to get the job done.