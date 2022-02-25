2022 Conference USA Championships Day 2: FIU’s Chue Posts 1:58.42 in 200 IM Win

2022 CONFERENCE USA CHAMPIONSHIPS (WOMEN)

Following the second day of action at the 2022 Conference USA Championships, FIU has begun to pull away from the pack, racking up a total of 352 points. However, Rice remains close behind in the scoring with their total of 321 points.

Team Scores Through Day 2:

FIU – 352 Rice – 321 North Texas – 202 Marshall – 198 FAU – 190 Old Dominion – 147

After FIU dominated night one of the meet, Rice saw their first victory as freshman Amelia Kane took the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:49.87. Kane, a member of the Irish National Team, dropped over 4 seconds off of her lifetime best with her performance. Previously, her best time was a 4:53.43 set back at the team’s mid-season invite last November. FAU sophomore Maggie Casey was exactly a second off of her best time to take second with a time of 4:51.00, while FIU’s Stephanie Hussey finished just behind in 4:51.02.

FIU freshman Christie Chue continued the streak of underclassmen winners by taking the 200 IM with a winning time of 1:58.42, knocking over two seconds off of her best time in the process. Rice’s Marta Cano Minarro, the reigning champion in this event, finished second with a time of 1:59.14, which was almost a second faster than her winning time from last season. Old Dominion’s Tara Enneking touched third with a time of 2:00.08 to round-out the podium.

In the 50 freestyle, FIU teammates Elinah Phillip and Kelsie Campbell managed to post a 1-2 finish with times of 22.33 and 22.56, respectively. With her time, Phillip cut about a tenth of a second off of her personal best of 22.41, which she set back in 2020 while still swimming at Rutgers University. Rice’s Maddy Howe narrowly out-touched teammate Becca Evans to round out the podium, as the pair posted times of 22.85 and 22.89.

Following their strong performance in the 50 freestyle, the FIU women combined for the top time in the 200 freestyle relay. The team of Phillip, Campbell, Hussey, and Julia Miranda finished in a time of 1:29.75 to touch ahead of Rice (1:30.02). Notably, Rice’s team saw a 22.02 anchor leg from Becca Evans, the fastest split in the field. Marshall rounded out the podium with a time of 1:32.31. Earlier in the day, Miranda swam a 50 freestyle time trial, posting a best time of 22.91 to earn her spot on the final relay.

In the 3 meter diving event, FAU junior Alicia Mora Herencia won her first conference title, finishing with a score of 358.90 points. She narrowly held off reigning champion Maha Gouda of FIU, who came in second with 358.65 points.