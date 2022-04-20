WATCH: Flyin’ Flynn Southam’s 48.60 100 Free, 1:46.77 200 Free Race Videos

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, April 13th – Monday, April 18th (able-bodied)

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, South Australia

LCM (50m)

Results

As the first Duel in the Pool between the United States and Australia was just announced on the heels of the thrilling Aussie Age Championships’ conclusion, swimming enthusiasts down under have several reasons to be hyped up this week.

As a refresher from the elite age meet, a key player from the competition was Flynn Southam, the 16-year-old from Bond who tore up the men’s sprint freestyle events.

Southam rocked a time of 1:46.77 in the 200m free to come within one second of legendary Ian Thorpe‘s national age record of 1:46.00 from more than 20 years ago.

The teen also broke Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers‘ national age record in the 100m free, with Southam posting a lifetime best of 48.60.

With the Aussie World Trials coming up in May, Southam will still be 16, as his birth date is in early June. As such, we may see these remarkable times drop yet again, with

Refresh yourself on the details of each swim below, then catch ‘Flying Flynn’ in action via the race videos from the meet.

100m Freestyle

200m Freestyle