Carmel Senior Connor Lathrop Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Lathrop, a senior at Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana, has committed to join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this fall. Lathrop is a versatile swimmer whose best events skew longer and projects to best fit the Irish roster as a 400 IMer and distance freestyler.

Lathrop told SwimSwam, “I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you to my parents, family, coaches, and teammates that helped me along the way. Go Irish!☘️”

At the 2022 Indiana High School championships, Lathrop qualified for the A final of the 500 free with a lifetime best of 4:32.98, and also qualified for the B final of the 100 back with a 51.81. His two scoring swims helped the Carmel Greyhounds capture another state title, scoring 381 points to top Zionsville High School.

On the club side, Lathrop is a USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 500 free, 1650 free, 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM for Carmel Swim Club.

Lathrop’s top times include:

500 free: 4:32.98

1650 free: 15:55.78

200 back: 1:49.08

200 IM: 1:54.62

400 IM: 3:58.43

Lathrop’s commitment comes at a time of change for Notre Dame, as head coach Mike Litzinger and associate head coach Aaron Bell both left the program in the middle of the 2021-22 season. Former Northwestern head coach Bob Groseth served as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, though a permanent successor has yet to be named by the school.

The ACC has surged in recent years, rising to become arguably the most competitive conference in college swimming. Lathrop will have some significant improvement to make before he scores at the conference level for the Irish. To score at this year’s ACC Championships, it took 4:23.67 in the 500 free, 3:553.14 in the 400 IM, 15:43.06 in the 1650 and 1:44.89 in the 200 back.

Lathrop joins a strong Irish distance and IM group, led by All American Jack Hoagland. Hoagland was an All American in the 500 free, 400 IM and 1650 in both 2020 and 2021 for Notre Dame, but redshirted this past season after breaking his wrist in a scooter accident.

Lathrop will join Tommy Janton, Ryan Malicki, Marcus Gentry, Michael Flynn, Dillon Edge, Jack Anderson and Tate Bacon in Notre Dame’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.