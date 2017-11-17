WATCH: Florida’s Caeleb Dressel Crushes 200 IM in a Blistering 1:40.61

2017 PURDUE INVITATIONAL

Hosted by Purdue (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel had an explosive performance on Thursday night at the Purdue Invitational. Dressel, who typically makes headlines with his sprint free and butterfly performances, turned his focus to the 200 IM individually on day 1. He demolished his best time in the event, dropping 2 full seconds en route to a 1:40.61 victory. His time was 6 hundredths faster than what it took to win NCAAs last season.

Check out a video of Dressel’s race here courtesy of Martin Plummer:

Dressel finished body lengths ahead of the field, which included reigning NCAA champion Mark Szaranek and All-Americans Jan Switkowski and Vini Lanza. Dressel trailed slightly at the halfway point, but kicked it into another gear on the breast leg and really turned on the gas on the closing freestyle split.

Dressel’s Splits by 50:

Fly- 22.28

Back- 25.62

Breast- 29.15

Free- 23.56

Final Time- 1:40.61

Dressel blew away the former Pool Record, which stood at a 1:43.09 done by Dylan Bosch in 2016. He came very close to breaking the SEC Record of 1:40.49 done by Florida’s Bradley Ally in 2009. His performance makes him the 9th fastest swimmer in history. With Dressel making his way onto the list, half of the all-time top 10 are current or former Gators.

