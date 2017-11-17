2017 PURDUE INVITATIONAL
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Central
- Hosted by Purdue (West Lafayette, Indiana)
- 25 Yards
- Invite Format
Florida’s Caeleb Dressel had an explosive performance on Thursday night at the Purdue Invitational. Dressel, who typically makes headlines with his sprint free and butterfly performances, turned his focus to the 200 IM individually on day 1. He demolished his best time in the event, dropping 2 full seconds en route to a 1:40.61 victory. His time was 6 hundredths faster than what it took to win NCAAs last season.
Check out a video of Dressel’s race here courtesy of Martin Plummer:
Dressel finished body lengths ahead of the field, which included reigning NCAA champion Mark Szaranek and All-Americans Jan Switkowski and Vini Lanza. Dressel trailed slightly at the halfway point, but kicked it into another gear on the breast leg and really turned on the gas on the closing freestyle split.
Dressel’s Splits by 50:
- Fly- 22.28
- Back- 25.62
- Breast- 29.15
- Free- 23.56
- Final Time- 1:40.61
Dressel blew away the former Pool Record, which stood at a 1:43.09 done by Dylan Bosch in 2016. He came very close to breaking the SEC Record of 1:40.49 done by Florida’s Bradley Ally in 2009. His performance makes him the 9th fastest swimmer in history. With Dressel making his way onto the list, half of the all-time top 10 are current or former Gators.
All-Time Top Performers – Men’s 200 Yard IM:
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|David Nolan
|1:39.38
|2
|Will Licon
|1:40.04
|3
|Ryan Lochte
|1:40.08
|4
|Josh Prenot
|1:40.14
|5
|Ryan Murphy
|1:40.27
|6
|Bradley Ally
|1:40.49
|7
|Michael Phelps
|1:40.58 (T-7)
|8
|Marcin Cieslak
|1:40.58 (T-7)
|9
|Caeleb Dressel
|1:40.61
|10
|Mark Szaranek
|1:40.67
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "WATCH: Florida’s Caeleb Dressel Crushes 200 IM in a Blistering 1:40.61"
Woof!!
Anyone watching this guy come up as an age grouper is not at all surprised by this. He has four strokes, the best underwaters in the world, and is a gamer when the lights come on.
50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 200IM, 400 free relay, 400 Medley relay, 200 freestyle, 800 free relay.
he doesn’t even have to swim 200 free, he can just swim 400 mixed medley