Brock Bonetti Ices Down After Blazing Swims (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Meet Central

Hosted by Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

25 Yards

Invite Format

Texas A&M standout Brock Bonetti demolished his best time in the 200 IM. Bonetti went up against teammates Austin Van Overdam and Mauro Castillo Luna, using his front half speed to take the advantage. Van Overdam and Castillo Luna started to close the gap on the breast leg with splits of 29.32 and 29.60 respectively, but Bonetti took off again on the free leg, outsplitting them to extend his lead again and win it in 1:43.21. His best coming into the meet was a 1:45.08.

Bonetti spoke with SwimSwam from his “garage” (post race ice bath) and described the friendly rivalry he and co-captain Mauro Castillo have in the 200 IM. Bonetti also mentioned that now rising junior Austin Van Overdam has also thrown himself into the conversation for who will leave with the team record after his best time performance tonight.

If you watch until the end of the video, you’ll also see an Aggie tradition explained: the sending of pre-race energy via hand waving that the Aggie men perform for every man behind the blocks. It may seem silly, but the energy is palpable. When you witness the demeanor and excitement they treat this ceremony with, you’ll wish you were behind the blocks too, or in the stands waving your hands with them.