WATCH: Erika Brown Breaks 100 Fly American Record, 49.38 (Race Video)

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Tennessee’s Erika Brown is 2-for-2 in her individual events at the 2020 SEC Championships. After breaking Natalie Coughlin’s Pool Record with her prelims swim, Brown raced to a new American Record in the 100 fly. The former record was a 49.43 set by Kelsi Dahlia in 2016. She’s now the 3rd fastest performer in history, behind only Louise Hansson and Maggie MacNeil, who share the NCAA Record in 49.26. Brown, Hansson, and MacNeil will get a chance to go head-to-head at the NCAA Championships.

Below is a comparison of splits between Brown’s new American Record and Dahlia’s old mark. We’ve also included Hansson and MacNeil’s splits from the NCAA Record. Brown had the fastest first 50 out of all 4 of those swims. You can also see a video of tonight’s race below.