Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Erika Brown Breaks 100 Fly American Record, 49.38 (Race Video)

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Tennessee’s Erika Brown is 2-for-2 in her individual events at the 2020 SEC Championships. After breaking Natalie Coughlin’s Pool Record with her prelims swim, Brown raced to a new American Record in the 100 fly. The former record was a 49.43 set by Kelsi Dahlia in 2016. She’s now the 3rd fastest performer in history, behind only Louise Hansson and Maggie MacNeil, who share the NCAA Record in 49.26. Brown, Hansson, and MacNeil will get a chance to go head-to-head at the NCAA Championships.

Below is a comparison of splits between Brown’s new American Record and Dahlia’s old mark. We’ve also included Hansson and MacNeil’s splits from the NCAA Record. Brown had the fastest first 50 out of all 4 of those swims. You can also see a video of tonight’s race below.

KELSI DAHLIA (2016) 23.09 26.34 49.43
Erika Brown (2020) 22.83 26.55 49.38
Louise Hansson (2019) 23.03 26.23 49.26
Maggie MacNeil  (2019) 23.27 25.99 49.26

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
usaswimerror

Women’s NCAA 100 fly should be the race of the meet.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
PhillyMark

I love when swimmer w a 2 body-length lead surfaces from one’s underwater at same time or later than those trailing her!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!