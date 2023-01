WATCH: Douglass, The Walshes, Ramadan, & More Swim At Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Dual

Michigan State Settles Title IX Lawsuit Over Elimination of Swim Programs Michigan State reached a settlement on Friday with 11 former members of the women’s swim team that was cut at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Swims You May Have Missed from Day Four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville This post is dedicated to highlighting some of the swims from day four of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville that may have been overlooked.

WATCH: Ledecky’s 15:37 1500 and Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 4 Race Videos In this post you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on the fourth and final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville.

10 Things We Learned from the 2022 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Abbey Weitzeil is back in charge of the US women’s sprint group after her best 100 free in a year-and-a-half on Saturday morning.

Nuoto In Acqua Ghiacciata: 2 Record Del Mondo Ai Campionati In Francia Al V campionato mondiale di nuoto in acque ghiacciate Keaton Jones ha stabilito due record mondiali. Partecipazione di 500 persone

17-Year-Old Canadian Ella Jansen Cements Status as Rising Star at Future College Home Ella Jansen gave the University of Tennessee a taste of what’s coming to campus in the fall of 2024 while competing at the Pro Swim Series this week.