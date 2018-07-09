WATCH: Day 4 Finals Race Videos From The Columbus Pro Swim Series

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

The 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series from Columbus is in the books, with the event being the final one on the schedule for the season.

Below, check out race videos from the final night courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.

Some highlights from the session included Chase Kalisz winning the 200 fly/200 IM double, Michael Andrew and Devon Nowicki both putting up lifetime best times in a very exciting 100 breast final for the men, and Lilly King and Katie Meili having a close battle in the women’s 100 breast. All in all the session was a fun one, with the women’s 100 back, men’s 100 back and women’s 200 IM also standing out as very close, exciting races. For a full recap, click here.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINAL

MEN’S 200 IM FINAL

WOMEN’S 800 FREE (FASTEST HEAT)

MEN’S 800 FREE (FASTEST HEAT)

Not uploaded as of the article being published.