WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos from Minnesota Invite (Men’s Races)

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)

SCY (25y)

Day 1 recap

Note: this particular YouTube channel only posted Wednesday night's men's races. We have been unable to find women's races on YouTube

Men’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals (Fastest Heat)

Texas men win in 6:10.14, as the dominant and deep Longhorns finish 1-3. This Longhorn relay was so good that even their breaststroker hit 1:32.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay (Timed Final – Fastest/Last Heat)

Texas men go 1-2 with times of 1:23.33 and 1:23.36: the two fastest 200 medley relays in the country this season. The “B” relay, a term used loosely, included a 20.63 from senior transfer Cameron Auchinachie, which is the fastest ever swum by a University of Texas athlete.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay (Timed Final – First Heat)