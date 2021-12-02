WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos from Minnesota Invite (Men’s Races)

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
- Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)
- SCY (25y)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”
- Live Stream (fee)
Note: this particular YouTube channel only posted Wednesday night’s men’s races. We have been unable to find women’s races on YouTube, but if you know of a team posting them, please comment below.
Men’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals (Fastest Heat)
Texas men win in 6:10.14, as the dominant and deep Longhorns finish 1-3. This Longhorn relay was so good that even their breaststroker hit 1:32.
Men’s 200 Medley Relay (Timed Final – Fastest/Last Heat)
Texas men go 1-2 with times of 1:23.33 and 1:23.36: the two fastest 200 medley relays in the country this season. The “B” relay, a term used loosely, included a 20.63 from senior transfer Cameron Auchinachie, which is the fastest ever swum by a University of Texas athlete.
Men’s 200 Medley Relay (Timed Final – First Heat)
