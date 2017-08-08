WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos From 2017 U.S. Junior Nationals

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

Below, check out day 1 race videos from the 2017 U.S. Junior National Championships courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube. All ‘A’ finals will be featured, and all ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals can be found on USA Swimming’s Youtube page, linked above.

Check out a full recap of tonight’s finals here.

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 800 Free

Men’s 1500 Free