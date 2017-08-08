WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos From 2017 U.S. Junior Nationals

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

Below, check out day 1 race videos from the 2017 U.S. Junior National Championships courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube. All ‘A’ finals will be featured, and all ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals can be found on USA Swimming’s Youtube page, linked above.

Check out a full recap of tonight’s finals here.

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 800 Free

Men’s 1500 Free

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos From 2017 U.S. Junior Nationals"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
AuburnHeadCoach

Interesting. The cover photo makes the girl look like she is breathing to her side😱

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
13 hours 53 minutes ago
completelyconquered

She’s not?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 minutes 32 seconds ago
Hannah

Some flyers breathe to their sides.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 4 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »