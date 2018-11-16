Watch Comerford’s Come-From-Behind Victory, NC State’s 3:04 (Race Videos)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINAL

Louisville, 3:30.55 NC State, 3:31.31 Indiana, 3:31.65

The Louisville women’s 400 medley team came into this weekend as the only relay squad to have hit an automatic NCAA standard so far this year with their 3:31.45 from the SMU Classic, and they improved on that by almost a full second tonight to edge out NC State and Indiana.

They trailed both teams heading into the freestyle, where Mallory Comerford dropped a massive 46.61 split to bring them the victory in 3:30.55 for the fastest time in the nation. She was joined on the relay by Alina Kendzior (52.86), Maria Astashkina (59.81) and Grace Oglesby (51.27). Oglesby also had the fastest fly split in the field.

Elise Haan had the top backstroke leg for NC State in 51.99, and then Sophie Hansson (58.79), Kylee Alons (52.49) and Ky-lee Perry (48.04) also swam well as they got under the auto standard of 3:32.20 in 3:31.31.

Indiana also got under it in 3:31.65, with Lilly King producing a blistering 56.33 breaststroke leg which was two and a half seconds clear of the next fastest split. Christie Jensen also had an elite 51.43 leg on fly, and Grace Haskett (54.57) and Laurel Eiber (49.32) swam their lead-off and anchor legs.

Purdue (3:36.09) edged ASU (3:36.98) for 4th.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINAL

NC State, 3:04.88 Indiana, 3:05.72 Arizona State, 3:07.86

The Wolfpack men completed the relay double for the day with a very impressive 3:04.88 win in the 400 medley, registering not only the top time in the nation (coming into tonight), but also an NCAA Auto standard by close to two seconds (3:06.78).

Vazaios gave them the lead on the back leg in 45.85, and Daniel Graber (52.50) managed to maintain their advantage over Indiana and Ian Finnerty (52.09) heading into the fly. Coleman Stewart out-split Vini Lanza by close to a full second in 44.79, and then Justin Ress finished things off on the way home in 41.74.

Gabriel Fantoni led off for Indiana in 46.43, and then Finnerty, Lanza (45.75) and Zach Apple (41.45) came in for a final time of 3:05.72 to also get under the automatic standard.

Arizona State had four strong legs to take 3rd in 3:07.86 over Louisville (3:08.45), with Zachary Potihitting a notable 45.99 backstroke lead-off.