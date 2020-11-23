WATCH: Caeleb Dressel’s Record-Breaking Swims From 2020 ISL Finale

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

Caeleb Dressel was lights out at the 2020 ISL Grand Final, leading the Cali Condors to the league championship with 96 points over his nine swims in two days.

This included setting three new world records, as Dressel lowered his own marks in the 50 freestyle (20.16) and 100 individual medley (49.28), along with breaking Chad Le Clos‘ four-year-old record in the 100 butterfly (47.78).

Dressel also reset the American Record twice in the 100 free, getting the time down to 45.08 in the individual race after leading off the men’s 400 free relay in 45.18.

In addition to these record swims, he also won the 50 fly in 22.09, just shy of the national record he set in the semi-finals (22.04).

Below, watch all of Dressel’s record-setting swims from the ISL Final:

WORLD RECORDS

50 Freestyle — 20.16

100 Butterfly — 47.78

100 IM — 49.28

AMERICAN RECORDS

100 Freestyle — 45.08 (Individual Event)

100 Freestyle — 45.18 (Relay Lead-off)