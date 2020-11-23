Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Over 200 Miles Apart, Mallory and Kenady Beil Swim Matching 200 Fly Times

Karl Ortegon
by Karl Ortegon

November 23rd, 2020

Despite swimming in different pools in different states, sisters and Kentucky natives Mallory and Kenady Beil still managed to keep their family connection strong: by going the exact same time in the 200-yard butterfly at their respective mid-season college invite meets.

Mallory, a junior at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, competed this past weekend at the UT-hosted Tennessee Invitational against the University of Virginia and the University of Alabama. Kenady, a freshman at the University of Florida in Gainesville, traveled to the Auburn Invitational and raced against Auburn.

Both sisters are butterfliers, and they connected by way of a literal tie in the 200 fly finals at their respective meets, hitting the wall(s) at 1:58.81. Who knew that the 200 fly could bring people together like that?

Mallory finished seventh at the Tennessee Invitational in her race, while at the Auburn Invitational, younger sister Kenady touched second.

Both sisters had pretty successful weekends at their respective meets. In Knoxville, Mallory swam fly on Tennessee’s ‘A’ 400 medley relay and hit lifetime bests in the 100 fly (52.18) and 200 IM (2:01.03). In Auburn, Kenady’s 200 fly was a lifetime best while she, too, hit a PR in the 200 IM (2:01.91). Kenady also swam fly on Florida’s ‘A’ 200 medley relay.

3
3 Comments
swimgeek
46 minutes ago

amazing!

3
0
Taa
40 minutes ago

This is the swimming news we need

4
0
HeadTimer
6 minutes ago

Hitting the exact same time on the 200 IM happened to my son and his friend at 2019 Winter Juniors. The weird thing is that they are 2 years apart (sophomore and senior at that point, respectively) and have the same birthday. So I’ve always called them psychic twins…..

0
0
