Over 200 Miles Apart, Mallory and Kenady Beil Swim Matching 200 Fly Times

Despite swimming in different pools in different states, sisters and Kentucky natives Mallory and Kenady Beil still managed to keep their family connection strong: by going the exact same time in the 200-yard butterfly at their respective mid-season college invite meets.

Mallory, a junior at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, competed this past weekend at the UT-hosted Tennessee Invitational against the University of Virginia and the University of Alabama. Kenady, a freshman at the University of Florida in Gainesville, traveled to the Auburn Invitational and raced against Auburn.

Both sisters are butterfliers, and they connected by way of a literal tie in the 200 fly finals at their respective meets, hitting the wall(s) at 1:58.81. Who knew that the 200 fly could bring people together like that?

Mallory finished seventh at the Tennessee Invitational in her race, while at the Auburn Invitational, younger sister Kenady touched second.

Both sisters had pretty successful weekends at their respective meets. In Knoxville, Mallory swam fly on Tennessee’s ‘A’ 400 medley relay and hit lifetime bests in the 100 fly (52.18) and 200 IM (2:01.03). In Auburn, Kenady’s 200 fly was a lifetime best while she, too, hit a PR in the 200 IM (2:01.91). Kenady also swam fly on Florida’s ‘A’ 200 medley relay.