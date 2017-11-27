WATCH: Award Presentations At The 2017 Golden Goggle Awards

Last Sunday the 2017 Golden Goggle Awards took place, as the USA Swimming community came together to celebrate the year that was. Overall it was a fantastic year for the U.S., as they put together one of the best World Championship performances in history with 18 gold and 38 total medals.

Leading the way was Caeleb Dressel, who won a staggering seven golds to tie Michael Phelps‘ record from 2007. Not surprisingly Dressel cleaned up at Golden Goggles, claiming both the Male Athlete of the Year award and Male Race of the Year for his gold medal in the 100 fly.

Other winners on the night included Katie Ledecky (Female Athlete), Lilly King (Female Race), Mallory Comerford (Breakout), Matt Grevers (Perseverance), and Greg Meehan (Coach). The women’s 400 medley relay team of Kathleen Baker, King, Kelsi Worrell and Simone Manuel also won Relay Performance of the Year with their world record breaking performance in Budapest. Check out our full recap of the winners here.

Below, check out videos of each winner receiving their award, including their acceptance speech. All videos courtesy of USA Swimming.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

FEMALE RACE OF THE YEAR

MALE RACE OF THE YEAR

RELAY PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

BREAKOUT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

PERSEVERANCE AWARD

COACH OF THE YEAR