WATCH: Alex Shackell Breaks U.S. Junior Nats 100 Fly Meet Record in 58.33

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 56.43, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

Meet Record: 58.59, Dakota Luther (2017)

13-14 NAG: 58.61, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG: 56.20, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell completed her sweep of the girls’ fly events at U.S. Junior Nationals in meet record fashion. In the girls’ 100 fly final in day 3, Shackell ripped 58.33, breaking the old meet record of 58.59, set by Dakota Luther in 2017.

In addition to being a meet record, the swim is a best time for Shackell by .45 seconds. It also moves her up from ninth to sixth-fastest 15-16 year-old U.S. girl in history. She jumps over Annika Parkhe, who had passed her in prelims, as well as Regan Smith and Eva Merrell.

Split Comparison: Shackell Best Times and Luther’s meet record

Shackell – 2022 Junior Nats Luther – 2017 Junior Nats Shackell – 2022 U.S. Trials 50 27.44 27.61 27.37 100 58.33 (30.89) 58.59 (30.98) 58.78 (31.41)

Shackell was faster than Luther on both legs of the race, touching at the turn .17 seconds ahead of the meet record pace. She was actually second at the turn behind Parkhe, but powered home in 30.89, out-splitting Parkhe’s 31.37 and getting the win.

It’s Shackell’s back half that shows the most improvement from her race in April at International Team Trials. In Irvine, she opened a bit slower than she did in Greensboro, but that allowed her to come back in 30.89 compared to 31.41, a .52 second difference.

Earlier in the meet, Shackell broke 2:10 in the 200 fly for the first time, becoming the ninth-fastest American girl in her age group.