Josh Zuchowski Cracks Junior National Meet Record in 200 Back with 1:58.42

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

Meet Record: 1:58.83, Alex Katz (2013)

13-14 NAG: 2:00.28, Keaton Jones (2019)

15-16 NAG: 1:57.03, Aaron Peirsol (2000)

17-18 NAG: 1:55.15, Aaron Peirsol (2002)

Top 8 Finishers:

Flood Aquatics Swim Team’s Josh Zuchowski, soon-to-be a Stanford Cardinal, sped to victory in the boys 200 backstroke tonight at the Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. Zuchowski clocked a 1:58.42, taking 0.02 seconds off his previous best time and breaking the meet record in the process. The meet record was held by Alex Katz from 2013 at 1:58.83.

Additionally, Zuchowski remains at #15 all-time in the 17-18 boys age group. His previous best was swum at the International Team Trials in April, where he swam a 1:58.44. Here is a split comparison between Zuchowski’s swim tonight, his previous best time from April, and Alex Katz‘s meet record from 2013.

Splits Josh Zuchowski – 2022 Junior Nats Final Josh Zuchowski – International Team Trials Alex Katz – 2013 Junior Nats 50m 27.68 27.62 28.60 100m 57.46 (29.78) 57.37 (29.70) 58.83 (30.23) 150m 1:27.77 (30.31) 1:27.66 (30.29) 1:29.30 (30.47) 200m 1:58.42 (30.65) 1:58.44 (30.78) 1:58.83 (29.53) FINAL TIME 1:58.42 1:58.44 1:58.83

The way Zuchowski swims his race is vastly different than Katz. Zuchowski, in both his 1:58.4s, was out about 1.4 seconds faster than Katz on the first 100. He also split faster than Katz in both races on the 3rd 50. However, Katz came home way faster than Zuchowski, speeding up to 29.53 on the final 50, while Zuchowski’s last 50 was his slowest in both races.

It’s notable that Zuchowski’s race tonight and his race from April were virtually identical. All of his 50 splits tonight were within 0.13 seconds of the respective splits from April.

You can watch Zuchowski’s race here: