Dynamo Swim Club Cracks Boys 15-18 200 Free Relay NAG, Muhammad Splits 22.26

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 4×50 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

15-18 NAG: Spartan Aquatic Club, 1:32.43 (2021)

Top 8 Finishers:

Dynamo Swim Club – 1:32.26 Irvine Novaquatics – 1:32.76 Mason Manta Rays – 1:32.95 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – 1:33.21 Nitro Swimming – 1:33.28 Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:33.51 SwimMAC Carolina – 1:33.74 Lakeside Aquatic Club – 1:34.09

Dynamo Swim Club took the boys 200 free relay tonight at the Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, breaking the 15-18 National Age Group Record in the process. The squad of Owen McDonald, Leo Roden, Cooper Cook, and Idris Muhammad took down the previous NAG, which was set last summer by Spartans Aquatic Club at the 2021 Georgia LC Senior State meet. Here is the split comparison between the Dynamo relay tonight and Spartans Aquatic Club’s relay from last summer.

Notably, Peter Sacca took Spartans Aquatic Club’s relay out considerably faster than Owen McDonald did for Dynamo. Roden was faster on the 2nd leg for Dynamo than Stoffle was for Spartans, but McGrady was 0.34 faster than Cook on the 3rd leg. The thing that put Dynamo over the edge tonight was the heroic 22.26 anchor from Idris Muhammad. Though Muhammad is 18 years old, he’s a rising sophomore at Purdue University, who has been training with Dynamo this summer. Nonetheless, Muhammad’s swim on the relay tonight was phenomenal, and we’ll be looking out for him in the individual 50 free on Friday.

