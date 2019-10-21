Wang Shun Doubles Up On IM Events To Keep China In Military Games Medal Lead

7TH CISM MILITARY WORLD GAMES

The host nation of China continues to wreak havoc on the swimming medal table standings at the 2019 Military World Games, owning 34 medals in all though day 3. China’s haul is comprised of an impressive 19 gold medals, 9 silvers, and 6 bronze, with the next closest nation of Russia owning just 4 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals to sit with 16 pieces of hardware as runner-up.

Brazil and France have gone back and forth, trying to snag the 3rd slot among the top 3 nations, with the former taking hold of the spot through day 3 with 2 golds and 10 medals in total.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

The top 3 women all dipped under the previous meet record mark of 54.95 set by tonight’s bronze medalist Charlotte Bonnet of France back in 2015.

Tonight Bonnet settled for bronze in a mark of 54.60, while the top 2 finishers were both from China and also both dipped under the 54-second threshold. Leading the way was Yang Junxuan, who nailed a big-time outing of 53.93, touching .05 ahead of Zhu Menghui who settled for silver in 53.98.

Splits for the winner included 26.24/27.69, while Zhu fired off 26.03 to open, closing behind Yang in 27.95. Both women enter the season’s world rankings in slots #7 and #8, respectively.

Yang won the 200m freestyle gold last night as well, earning a meet record in that event in a time of 1:56.21.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

The 2nd event of the evening also saw its meet record bite the dust, as Ji Xinjie of China bagged the men’s 200m freestyle with ease. Taking it out in 51.94 and bringing it home in 54.60, Ji produced a winning effort of 1:46.54 to overtake the previous meet mark of 1:47.18 set by Kacper Majchrzak of Poland in 2017.

Majchrzak took bronze tonight in 1:47.51 while Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer slid into the silver medal spot with a time of 1:47.32.

Ji produced a time of 1:45.88 in this 200m free event at the 2019 World Championships, an outing which rendered the 21-year-old Asian Games bronze medalist in 9th place.

For Scheffer’s part, the Brazilian is the reigning Pan American Games champion in this event, having won gold in Lima, Peru with a time of 1:46.68.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

China’s Chen Jie kept the record-breaking streak alive for China, reaping gold in the women’s 100m back in a time of 1:00.14. That crushed Daria K. Ustinova of Russia’s previous meet mark of 1:00.50 produced last year.

Chen’s teammate Liu Yaxin collected silver in 1:01.72, while Poland nabbed its 2nd consecutive silver, courtesy of Alicja Tchorz‘s 1:01.75 performance. Tchorz is Poland’s national record holder with her lifetime best of 1:00.61 produced at the 2015 World Championships.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior got it done for gold in the men’s 50m breast sprint, touching just .05 ahead of China’s breaststroke ace Yan Zibei. Gomes touched in 27.07 to Yan’s 27.12, as the men represented the only 2 competitors to dip under the 28-second threshold in the race.

Gomes is coming off his 100m breast gold medal in Lima, Peru at this year’s Pan American Games.

Italy’s Andrea Toniato got on the board tonight for Italy with a bronze medal-worthy effort of 28.13.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – DANIIL PAKHOMOV (RUS) – 52.66

SILVER – OLEG KOSTIN (RUS) – 52.78

BRONZE – KONRAD CZERNIAK (POL) – 52.91

The men’s 100m fly saw a close battle among Daniil Pakhomov and Oleg Kostin of Russia, along with Konrad Czerniak of Poland.

At the touch, it was 21-year-old Pakhomov who clinched gold, putting up a time of 52.66. That edged out teammate Kostin by .12, with Kostin taking silver in 52.78. Czerniak rounded out the top 3 in 52.91.

This same trio of men finished on the podium last night in the 50m fly, although the order was different. In that fast and furious battle, Kostin got to the wall first in 22.84, a new meet record, while Czerniak took silver in 23.78 and Pakhomov wrapped up bronze in 23.82.

MEN’S 400M IM – FINAL

GOLD – WANG SHUN (CHN) – 4:10.13 *MEET RECORD

SILVER – QIN HAIYANG (CHN) – 4:10.41

BRONZE – DAWID SZWEDZKI (POL) – 4:18.35

The 2 dynamos that lit up the 200m IM last night did more damage in the 400m IM on day 3 here in Wuhan. Wang Shun doubled up on his 2IM gold with a win here tonight, blasting a new meet record of 4:10.13. That overtook the previous meet mark set by Pierry Cruz of Brazil at 4:14.20.

Shun is the Chinese national record holder in this 400m IM event, owning a lifetime best of 4:09.10 from the 2013 Chinese National Games, therefore, his outing tonight was just over a second off of that nearly 6-year-old feat.

Qin’s time was also noteworthy, as he touched within half a second of Wang’s winning mark. Qin touched behind Wang last night in the 2IM, producing a result of 1:56.79.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – WANG JIANJIAHE (CHN) – 15:57.50

SILVER – TJASA ODER (SLO) – 16:25.00

BRONZE – VIVIANE JUNGLBUT (BRA) – 16:29.37

The Chinese national record holder in this women’s 1500m free event, Wang Jianjiahe, got it done tonight for gold in a mark of 15:57.50. That’s off her own lifetime best of 15:46.69 logged for the NR at the Pro Swim Series in March of this year in Des Moines but was enough to manhandle the field tonight in Wuhan. She already won the 400m free here on night 1 in a new meet record time.

Runner-up this evening in this women’s 1500m went to Slovenian national record holder Tjasa Oder, who touched in 16:25.00 for silver, while Brazil’s Viviane Jungblut was also in the mix, clocking 16:29.37 for bronze.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – ZHANG YUHAN (CHN) – 2:10.68

SILVER – SVETLANA CHIMROVA (RUS) – 2:11.09

BRONZE – ZHANG YUFEI (CHN) – 2:12.59

Zhang Yuhan took the women’s 200m fly in 2:10.68, comfortably beating out the Military Games meet record holder Svetlana Chimrova of Russia. Chimrova touched in 2:11.09, well off her 2018 time of 2:07.79.

Zhang Yufei got on the board for bronze in 2:12.59.

Relays: