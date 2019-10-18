Anton Chupkov, Wang Jianjiahe Among Swimmers Headed To Military World Games

7th CISM MILITARY WORLD GAMES

Saturday, October 19th – Wednesday, October 23rd (swimming portion)

Wuhan, China

Games website

Entries

The opening ceremony for the 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games took place today in host city Wuhan, China. The World Military Games are a multi-sport event that has taken place every four years since 1995.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People’s Republic of China and Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, met with heads of defense ministries and military leaders from various countries for the ceremony, honoring this year’s theme of ‘Military Glory, World Peace.’

Swimming competition gets underway tomorrow, Saturday, October 19th, where several International Swimming League (ISL) participants will be competing here in China as opposed to in Lewisville, Texas.

You can refresh yourself on the American roster for these Military World Games here, and also see a sampling of the notable talent per nation below.

Brazil – Brandonn Almeida, Jhennifer Conceicao, Leonardo De Deus, Joao Gomes Jr, Vivane Jungblut, Etiene Medeiros, Lairssa Oliveira, Fernando Scheffer, Pedro Spajari

China – He Junyi, Ji Xinjie, Li Guangyuan, Li Zhuhao, Liu Yaxin, Qin Haiyang, Wang Jianjiahe, Wang Shun, Yan Ziebei, Yang Junxuan, Zhang Yufei, Zhu Menghui

Egypt – Ali Khalafalla

France – Charlotte Bonnet, Melanie Henique, Damien Joly, Fantine Lesaffre, Marc Antoine Olivier, Jeremy Stravius

Germany – Lisa Hopink, Maximilian Pilger, Damien Wierling, Poul Zellman

Italy – Linda Caponi, Nicola Roberto, Niccolo Bonacchi, Giacomo Carini

Luxembourg – Raphael Stracchiotti

Poland – Konrad Czerniak, Anna Dowgiert, Pawel Kowecki, Kacper Majchrzak, Filip Zaborowski

Russia – Anton Chupkov, Anna Egorova, Vladislav Grinev, Oleg Kostin, Daria Ustinova

Serbia – Velemir Stjepanovic

Switzerland – Jeremy Desplanches

Vietnam – Anh Wen Nguyen