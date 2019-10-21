Day 3 Military Games: China Takes Down National Record In Mixed 400 Free Relay

7TH CISM MILITARY WORLD GAMES

While competing on day 3 of the 2019 CISM Military World Games, China broke its national record en route to gold in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event.

Entering this meet in Wuhan, China, the fastest mixed 4x100m free relay for the nation was represented by the collective time of 3:26.94 clocked at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia. There, the combination of Yu Hexin, Li Yongqing, Qin Yuhan and Tang Yuting combined to notch the national standard in the first edition of the World Championships in which the relay took place.

Since then, at the 2017 World Championships, China notched a mark of 3:29.42 while their effort this past Championships in Gwangju, Korea rendered the nation 15th in a mark of 3:31.72.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and the combination of Ji Xinjie, He Junyi, Zhu Menghui and Yang Junxuan got it done for China in 3:26.04, dropping .90 off of the aforementioned national record from 2015 to take the Military World Games medal. Their time also overtook the previous meet record mark of 3:26.09 put on the books by Brazil 2 years ago.

Spits between China’s previous and new national record in this mixed 4x100m free relay are as follows:

2015 Record – 3:26.94

Yu Hexin – 49.70

Lin Yongqing – 49.06

Qin Yuhan – 53.83

Tang Yuting – 54.35

2019 Record – 3:26.04

Russia took silver tonight in 3:27.96, led-off by speedster Vladislav Grinev‘s 47.78 split. Poland wrangled up bronze in 3:29.17 to mark the only other nation under 3:30 in tonight’s final.