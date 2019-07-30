WADA Removes North Korea Anti-Doping Committee From Non-Compliant List

Last Friday, July 26th, 2019, WADA, the World’s Anti-Doping Agency, removed the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s Anti-Doping Committee (DPRK Anti-Doping Committee) from its list of non-compliant Anti-Doping Committees with the World Anti-Doping Code. North Korea was declared non-compliant in February of this year as the country failed to meet a 4-month deadline to “correct non-conformities related to the implementation of its testing program.”

The World’s Anti-Doping Agency, WADA, removed the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or North Korea, from its list of non-compliant Anti-Doping Committees with the World Anti-Doping Code. Per WADA, The DPRK Anti-Doping Committee was given four months to correct non-conformities related to its testing program by WADA’s ExCo (Executive Committee) at its meeting of 20 September 2018 and, at the expiration of these four months, was asserted non-compliant on 21 January 2019.

After being served formal notification, and being given 21 days to dispute WADA’s assertion, North Korean officials did not dispute the assertion, resulting in the organization’s suspension. The suspension became effective on February 13th, 2019. Since then, the DPRK Anti-Doping Committee has implemented corrective measures required to address its non-compliance, in cooperation with the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA).

While North Korea didn’t send any swimmers to the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, they did send divers. They also entered two swimmers and five divers at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, with the top finisher being Jang Myong-gyong, who finished 39th in the 50 breaststroke in 35.11 on the swimming side, and winning a silver in the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform and a bronze in the mixed 10-meter synchronized platform.