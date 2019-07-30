Looking at the Top U.S. Contenders for World Junior Championships Qualification

2019 PHILLIPS 66 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 31 – August 4, 2019

Avery Aquatics Center

Stanford, CA

Meet Site

Psych Sheet

The 2019 U.S. Nationals aren’t a direct qualifier for an international championship like they often are, but the meet will still serve as the one and only qualifier for the 2019 World Junior Championships.

Regan Smith is entered in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 free at Nationals, and while she’s still young enough to compete at World Juniors, she doesn’t appear in the times report below, which states that those who decline an invite to World Juniors don’t show up. She set World Records in the 100 and 200 back at the 2019 World Championships and has become the star of Team USA on the women’s side.

The times report, courtesy of U.S. National Junior Team Director Mitch Dalton, does show Luca Urlando‘s name. Urlando is the top seed in the 100/200 fly and 200 free, while he’s likely to qualify for the IM’s, too, and potentially one of the backstrokes. Urlando will also be a go-to leg on the medley relay, the 4×200 free relay, and potentially the 4×100 free relay.

As a reminder, here are the qualifying procedures for 2019 World Juniors (and a full breakdown is available here):

TEAM USA SELECTION CRITERIA, 2019 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Juniors are only open to boys ages 15-18 and girls ages 14-17 as of December 31, 2019. That means only boys born in 2001, 2002, 2003 or 2004 are eligible, along with girls born in 2002, 2003, 2004 or 2005 .

are eligible, along with . The roster will be capped at 26 boys and 26 girls.

Priority 1: Highest-placing eligible swimmer in all individual events and four highest-placing eligible swimmers in the 100 and 200 frees.

Priority 2: Second-highest placing eligible swimmer in all individual events except 100/200 frees.

Priority 3: Fifth-highest placing eligible swimmer in 100 free.

U.S. GIRLS’ TOP 8*

Times as of July 5th and report does not include swimmers who have declined World Juniors participation. Full reports can be culled from usaswimming.org

U.S. BOYS’ TOP 8*

Times as of July 5th and report does not include swimmers who have declined World Juniors participation. Full reports can be culled from usaswimming.org

On the boys’ side, Carson Foster, Joshua Matheny, and Jake Magahey all have multiple top times here. For the girls, Claire Tuggle has four top times, while Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan have two each.