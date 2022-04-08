WATCH: UVA Long Course Time Trial Race Videos

UVA WORLD CHAMPS TRIALS PREP MEET

April 7 to 9, 2022

University of Virginia

Long Course Meters (50 m)

Day 1 PDF Results

The University of Virginia Cavaliers, fresh off a pair of strong showings at the 2022 NCAA Championships, have now switched their focus to long course. The team is dropping the touchpads in this weekend for a long course time trial, prepping for the USA Swimming International Team Trials that will take place in Greensboro at the end of the month. See our full day 1 recap here.

Women’s 200 breast

The 200 breast was highlighted by NCAA champ and current junior Kate Douglass, who touched in 2:24.02. That swim unofficially would have ranked her 5th in the world so far this year. Also competing were All Americans Anna Keating, who finished second in 2:30.71, and Ella Nelson, who finished third in 2:33.74.

Women’s 100 free

Douglass also threw down a 54.58 in the 100 free, topping Gretchen Walsh, who touched in 56.00 and Reilly Tiltmann, who finished in 57.24.

Women’s 50 back

Walsh and Tiltmann went head to head again in the 50 back, with Walsh, the second fastest SCY 50 backstroker ever, touching first. While no touchpads were put in on the turn end, a watch time from the video shows Walsh finishing around 28 mid and Tiltmann touching in 29 low.

Men’s 50 free

Also competing in a 50 yesterday was freshman Jack Aikins. Competing alone, again without a touchpad, the Atlanta, Georgia native appears to touch in a 22 low-to-mid on a hand watch from the video.

Women’s 200 free

A final highlight came in the women’s 200 free, where Tokyo Olympic teammates Alex Walsh and Emma Weyant went head to head. Walsh ended up coming out on top, touching in 2:00.64, while Weyant stopped the clock in 2:02.47.