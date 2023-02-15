Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Senior Kate Douglass Breaks Meet Record, Swims #3 Time Ever in 200 IM

Braden Keith
February 15th, 2023 ACC, College, News

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

After her teammates and the top two seeds Alex Walsh and Ella Nelson both scratched out of the race, Virginia senior Kate Douglass broke the ACC Meet Record and became the #3 performer in the history of the event in prelims on Wednesday.

Douglass swam 1:50.70, which broke her own Meet Record from the 2020 ACC Championships. It also cleared Douglass’ own prior personal best of 1:50.92 in the event.

Splits Comparisons:

Alex Walsh Ella Eastin Kate Douglass Beata Kate Douglass
2022 NCAAs 2018 NCAAs 2023 ACCs 2019 NCAAs
2020 UT Double Dual
#1 Performance #2 Performance #3 Performance #4 Performance #5 Performance
Fly 23.95 24.59 23.95 23.94 23.37
Back 27.50 27.45 27.86 27.67 27.61
Breast 31.64 32.28 32.17 32.33 32.73
Free 26.99 26.35 26.72 26.85 27.21
Final Time 1:50.08 1:50.67 1:50.70 1:50.79 1:50.92

Douglass was always due for a better swim than her previous personal best in this 200 IM. Her last best time was done at what was essentially Virginia’s mid-season invite coming out of the pandemic in the fall of 2020, and since then, she’s dropped tons of times in other races.

In December, she also became the World Champion in the 200 IM in short course meters, the closest international course to short course yards.

Douglass was 4.37 seconds ahead of the second qualifier, Louisville senior Abby Hay, who was 7th in the event at NCAAs last year.

The previous #1 time in the NCAA was Alex Walsh’s 1:51.95 from the Cavalier Invitational two weeks ago. While Douglass might have been the best 200 IMer in the country for years, she hasn’t swum it at a championship meet since the 2020 ACC Championships.

In This Story

