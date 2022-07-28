Very Few Scratches for Prelims on Day 3 at U.S. Nationals

2022 U.S. National Championships

Thursday morning heat sheets

There are very few scratches registered among the circle-seeded swimmers on Thursday morning at U.S. National Championships in Irvine. In the women’s meet, Callie Dickinson of Athens Bulldog Swim Club pulled out of the 400 IM. She had come in with the 22nd seed time (4:50.36). In the women’s 100 fly, all of the 24 fastest seeds are expected to compete in prelims.

Similarly, none of the top 24 men entered in the 400 IM scratched out of heats. Only Dare Rose of Cal (5th seed with 51.40) and Cody Bybee of Sun Devil Swimming (12th with 52.62) dropped the 100 fly.

Rose and Bybee were entered in the 100 free on Tuesday but neither swam that event. Dickinson, on the other hand, placed 6th in the A final of the 200 fly on Tuesday.

Scratches, Day Three Prelims

Women’s 400 IM

#22 Dickinson, Callie 22 Athens Bulldog S-GA/UGA 4:50.36

Men’s 400 IM

None

Women’s 100 Fly

None

Men’s 100 Fly