US National Teamer Charlotte Hook Swims 2:09.26 200 Fly on Night 1 of Cary Futures

2022 Futures Championships- Cary

July 27-30, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Cary NC”

Highlighting night 1 of Futures in Cary was 2022 Stanford commit Charlotte Hook of TAC Titans. Hook won the women’s 200 butterfly in a 2:09.26. Hook holds a best time of 2:07.87 in the event which she swam back at 2019 Summer Nationals. Her best time so far this year has been a 2:08.80 which she swam to finish third at US International Team Trials in April, finishing less than a second off making the US 2022 Worlds team.

Finishing behind Hook was Hannah Bellard who swam a 2:10.76. Bellard holds a best time of 2:10.40 which she swam at last summer’s Futures in Huntsville. Bellard also picked up a win of her own, winning the women’s 800 free in a 8:40.74. Bellard won the event by over 18 seconds. Bellard was just off her best time of 8:38.84, also from Huntsville last summer. Bellard completed the tough double of both the 800 free and 200 fly at night.

In the men’s 100 breast, 2016 and 2020 Colombian Olympian Jorge Murillo swam a 1:00.54 in his win. In Rio, he swam a 59.93 to set a national record in prelims. He advanced to semi-finals where he swam a 1:00.81 to finish 16th. He also swam at Tokyo swimming a 1:00.62 to finish 31st in prelims. His swim here at Cary was huge as it was his fastest time since swimming a 1:00.37 in summer 2018. In addition to competing, Murillo is also listed as a coach for the TAC Titans with their Silver 2 group.

Winning the men’s 200 free was Michael Cotter of TAC Titans. Cotter swam a 1:47.46 which was a personal best time as his previous best stood at a 1:48.45 which he swam to finish 13th in prelims at US International Team Trials. Cotter is committed to NC State for fall 2022.

In the men’s 200 fly, Michael Mullen of Bolles School Sharks won in a 1:59.77. He was the only man under the 2:00 mark in finals, but in prelims, Tyler Ray of Club Wolverine swam a 1:59.67. Ray swam a 2:00.08 in finals. Both swimmers swam best times as Mullen’s previous best was a 2:00.32 and Ray’s was a 2:03.63. Ray is committed to Michigan for 2022.

Currently swimming for Michigan earning a win was Jack Callan, younger brother of 2020 Tokyo Olympian Pat Callan. Jack won the men’s 1500 free in a 15:41.68, winning the event by over 18 seconds. That was a best time for Jack as his previous best stood at a 15:45.84 which he swam earlier this month.

In the women’s 200 free, Michaela Mattes of Sarasota Sharks captured the win in a 1:59.64 finishing just ahead of teammate Addison Sauickie who touched in a 1:59.88. They were the only swimmers under the 2:01 mark. That was Mattes’ first time under the 2:00 mark as her previous best stood at a 2:00.51 which she swam to finish 19th at US International Team Trials. Mattes is committed to Florida for 2023. Sauickie was just off her best time of 1:59.45.

In the women’s 100 breast, Jennah Fadely or Marlins of Raleigh swam a 1:10.61 finishing just ahead of Elizabeth Isakson of Chattahoochee Gold who swam a 1:10.79. Fadely is a rising sophomore at Divison III powerhouse Kenyon College. At the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships, Fadely swam a 1:00.75 to finish third. Isakson is committed to Georgia to fall 2022.