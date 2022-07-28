Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Two Boys Swim-Off 50 Free At Illinois Age Groups…and Tie Again

2022 ILLINOIS LONG COURSE AGE GROUP CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • July 21 – July 24, 2022
  • Lake Central High School, St. John, IN
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 IL LC Age Group Championships”
  • Full Meet Recap
  • Full Meet Videos

One of the most unlikely scenarios in swimming happened at the Illinois LC Age Group Championships.

Hornet Swim Club’s Luke Vatev and Nasa Wildcats’ Rohaan Babul tied for 21st in the preliminaries of the boys’ 13-14 50 freestyle, both clocking 26.85. So, they had a swim-off, which is pretty common. What is unusual though, is that when they did the swim-off, they tied again.

In the swim-off, they both swam 26.32, a personal best for both.

Watch the race below:

Since the first swim-off didn’t settle anything, they waited 15 minutes, then raced again.

This time, Vatev out-touched Babul by a tenth, 26.11 to 26.21. Both of those swims were new personal bests, bettering the marks they’d set just 15 minutes before.

In the final, Vatev finished 19th with a time of 26.78. In the 200 back, he dropped eight seconds on the day, coming into the meet with a 2:28.43 and leaving with a 2:20.22.

Babul also set new lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM.

