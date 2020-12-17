Versatile Joseph Radde Commits to In-state Hoosiers for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joseph Radde from Granger, Indiana has committed to swim at Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to Indiana University. I chose Indiana for its academic opportunities, team culture, and amazing coaching staff. I am very thankful for my parents, coaches, and teammates for supporting me in and out of the pool. Go Hoosiers!”

Congrats to state champion swimmer Joe Radde of Penn on committing to swim at Indiana University. pic.twitter.com/WODN4D8gma — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) September 18, 2020

Radde is a senior at Penn High School. He does his year-round swimming with Irish Aquatics and is a national-level qualifier in backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle. At the 2020 Indiana High School Boys State Championships, he placed 6th in the 100 fly (49.59) and 10th in the 100 back (49.64). He also led off the state-champion 200 free relay (20.86) and swam fly (22.03) on the 5th-place 200 medley relay.

After a four-month COVID-induced absence from racing, Radde competed at an intraclub time trial in July and picked up a pair of new PBs in the LCM 50 free (24.55) and 100 fly (57.82). In September, he swam at another IA invite, this time picking up new times in the SCY 100 free (45.78) and 200 free (1:41.52). In November he competed in the 100 back and 100 fly at U.S. Open in Indianapolis, going a lifetime best in the LCM 100 back (58.58). But he saved his best performance for the last meet of 2020: the OLY Winter Invite. There, he place top-8 in all his events (100 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, and left Michigan with new PBs in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.70

100 free – 45.73

200 free – 1:41.52

100 back – 48.90

200 back – 1:48.89

100 breast – 56.50

100 fly – 49.25

200 IM – 1:52.05

Radde will suit up for the Hoosiers with fellow class of 2025 commits Aidan Reagan, Christopher Lee, Finn Brooks, Jackson Carlile, Joshua Matheny, Lucas Piunti, Luke Barr, Mason Carlton, Nichita Bortnicov, and Rafael Miroslaw.

