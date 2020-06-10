Moldovan Record-Holder Nichita Bortnicov Sends Verbal to Indiana for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Indiana has picked up Moldova’s Nichita Bortnicov, the national record-holder in the 200 SCM fly. He’s also part of two NR-setting relays: the mixed 4×50 medley and mixed 4×50 free relay from the 2018 SC World Championships.

TOP TIMES (LCM/SCY CONV.)

100 fly – 58.10 / 51.08

200 fly – 2:08.35 / 1:53.10

200 IM – 2:08.02 / 1:52.45

400 IM – 4:38.40 / 4:05.04

Bortnicov’s 200 fly NR in short course meters is a 2:01.30, which converts to a much faster 1:49.27 in yards. His SCM time in the 400 IM is also more impressive: 4:23.08, which converts to 3:57.00. Those were his two individual races in which he represented Moldova at 2018 SC Worlds. He also competed at the 2019 European Juniors and the 2019 European SC Championships.

At IU, Bortnicov will get two seasons of overlap with Brendan Burns, the defending B1G champion in the 200 fly.

Bortnicov joins Rafael Miroslaw, Sean Swift, Mason Carlton, Lucas Piunti, #3 Joshua Matheny, #15 Luke Barr, #20 Aidan Reagan and HM Jackson Carlile

