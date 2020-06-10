Louisiana High School State Champion Katherine Bush Commits to Arkansas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Arkansas has received a commitment from Loyola College Preparatory High School’s Katherine Bush. She recently graduated from Loyola and she swims year-round for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.

Bush recently competed at the Louisiana 13 & Over SCY State Championships, where she won one event and finished within the top 4 in 5 other races. She earned the gold medal in the 200 back (2:04.65), touching 2.1 seconds ahead of silver-medalist Hannah Morris of Nu Wave Swim. Bush earned another medal in the 100 back (56.79), touching second behind Hannah Huenefeld of Bulldog Aquatics. Bush was seeded third after prelims behind Huenefeld and Johannah Cangelosi of Tiger Aquatics, but was able to improve her time and jump ahead of Cangelosi. Bush earned 2 bronze medals at the meet, one in the 100 fly (58.72) and one in the 100 free (53.06). By the end of the meet Bush had earned 5 personal best times, including one from a lead-off split during the 800 free relay.

In November, the Loyola College Preparatory High School senior won two individual events at the Louisiana Division 3 State Championships. Her prelims 50 free time of 25.00 placed her second behind Vanderbilt Catholic’s Madison Castell by 0.06 seconds. Bush was able to take home the gold medal after dropping 0.28 seconds in finals, earning a personal best time. She also competed in the 100 free where she remained 1st throughout the meet. Her prelims swim placed her as the top seed by 1.36 seconds. Silver-medalist Iman Ferguson of Lusher Charter tried to close the gap during finals, touching 0.77 seconds behind Bush.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 56.79

200 back – 2:02.48

50 back – 27.31

100 free – 53.06

Bush will be joining DI University of Arkansas in the fall of 2020. She will be the team’s 5th fastest 100 back swimmer behind Andrea Sansores, Molly Moore, Kobie Melton, and Maddie Pearl, all members of the class of 2022. She will be their third fastest 200 backstroker behind Rachel Rodriguez and Janelle Hummingbird. Bush will be joining Anna Ervin, Bradi Jones, Emily Barclay, Lizzy Linartas, and Macy Lawrence as a member of the class of 2024.

