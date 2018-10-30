Versatile Jack Fitzpatrick Makes Verbal Commitment to Notre Dame

According to Upper St Clair High School Swimming & Diving Team’s social media account, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Jack Fitzpatrick has verbally committed to swim at the University of Notre Dame in 2019-20. Fitzpatrick is a versatile swimmer who excels in free, back, fly, and IM with Junior Nationals-or-better standards in the 500 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Fitzpatrick swims for both Upper St Clair High School and Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics. At the 2018 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships, he placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:50.00) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:29.27) and led off the 9th-place 400 free relay (46.68). The previous year, as a sophomore, he was 7th in the IM (1:52.25) and 4th in the 100 back (50.21).

In club swimming, Fitzpatrick competed at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine in the 400 free, 100/200 back and 200 IM. He earned PBs in all four events, as well as in the 100 free.

After going best times in the 200 IM and 500 free in high school, Fitzpatrick closed out his short course season at Akron Sectionals. There, he won the 100 back and 400 IM, and was 2nd in the 200 back and 4th in the 200 free and 200 fly. The weekend produced lifetime bests in the 50/200 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Cason Wilburn, Charles Korndorffer, Jack Hoagland, Luke Thornbrue, Nick Chase, Nick Torres, Topher Stensby, and Will Barao have also verbally committed to the Notre Dame class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.96

100 back – 48.81

200 back – 1:47.87

200 IM – 1:50.00

400 IM – 3:55.70

200 fly – 1:52.08

200 free – 1:41.02

500 free – 4:29.27