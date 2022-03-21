UVA on Winning 11 of 18 Events: “Clearly there’s still room for us to get even better”

Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass: The Most Dominant Duo In NCAA History? Douglass and Walsh both went three-for-three in individual events at NCAAs this year, a feat that has only happened twice before in history between teammates.

Kate Douglass Is First To Win Individual NCAA Titles In Three Different Strokes Douglass is the first swimmer, man or woman, to win individual events across three different strokes, not factoring n individual medley races.

Regan Smith Reflects on NCAA Season: “I really tried hard to be nice to myself” While she ran out of pool to catch Walsh in the 200 fly, she got her hands to the wall exactly at the same time as Carter, tying for 2nd place with 1:51.19.

2022 Women’s NCAAs: Night 4 Photo Vault Virginia became back-to-back NCAA Team Champions. Check out the photo highlights of the final night of 2022 Women’s NCAAs here.