Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UVA on Winning 11 of 18 Events: “Clearly there’s still room for us to get even better”

Comments: 4

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Yanyan Li.

The Virginia women have done it again, defending their 2021 title by winning the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships by 145.5 points, and scoring a total of 551.5 points. This was an improvement from their finish last year, where they scored 491 points and beat runner-up NC State by 137 points. The win marked the largest margin of victory for a women’s meet since 2018, when Stanford beat Cal by 220 points.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Marsh
19 minutes ago

She ain’t wrong!

0
0
Reply
Backstrokebro
1 hour ago

Ok here me out:

Douglass drops the 50 for the 2IM
A Walsh drops the 2IM for the 200 fr
G Walsh wins the 100 bk
Weyant wins the distance events
Tiltman has a breakout year and wins the 200 bk
They win the 800 fr relay
They recruit some divers

UVA wins every event at NCAAs 😤

3
-1
Reply
Sophie
Reply to  Backstrokebro
47 minutes ago

Tough ask for Tiltman to with the 200bk, Weyant to win the 1650, and the divers, but it certainly seems possibly for the Douglass/AWalsh switch and GWalsh to win the 100bk.

0
-1
Reply
jeff
Reply to  Backstrokebro
34 minutes ago

100 breast is the problem here

3
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!