UVA on Winning 11 of 18 Events: “Clearly there’s still room for us to get even better”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN3)
- Saturday evening heat sheets
Reported by Yanyan Li.
The Virginia women have done it again, defending their 2021 title by winning the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships by 145.5 points, and scoring a total of 551.5 points. This was an improvement from their finish last year, where they scored 491 points and beat runner-up NC State by 137 points. The win marked the largest margin of victory for a women’s meet since 2018, when Stanford beat Cal by 220 points.
She ain’t wrong!
Ok here me out:
Douglass drops the 50 for the 2IM
A Walsh drops the 2IM for the 200 fr
G Walsh wins the 100 bk
Weyant wins the distance events
Tiltman has a breakout year and wins the 200 bk
They win the 800 fr relay
They recruit some divers
UVA wins every event at NCAAs 😤
Tough ask for Tiltman to with the 200bk, Weyant to win the 1650, and the divers, but it certainly seems possibly for the Douglass/AWalsh switch and GWalsh to win the 100bk.
100 breast is the problem here