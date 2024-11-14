US Olympian Matt King on Training at Indiana: “I’m kinda cookin right now” After taking a gap year to train with the Ford Mustang Pro Group, Olympic gold medalist Matt King is now back to training with a college team

USC’s Krzysztof Chmielewski, Minna Abraham Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week Competing against Arizona, Abraham won two individual events, including posting the #1 time in the nation in the 200 free.

NCAA Champ Zalan Sarkany Hoping to Podium at Home SC World Champs, Loving Team at Indiana While filming with the Indiana swim team, SwimSwam caught up with 2024 NCAA Champion in the 1,650, Zalan Sarkany, who transferred to IU this year from ASU

Duke Women Secure “A” Cut, Northwestern Men Sweep Dual Meet Kaelyn Gridley and her 400 medley relay team mates helped the Blue Devils secure NCAA relay spots before midseason against Northwestern.