USC’s Krzysztof Chmielewski, Minna Abraham Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

November 14th, 2024 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

Women’s Awards

Swimmer of the Week
Minna Abraham, USC
So. – Budapest, Hungary – BME ISGS – Major: Business Administration

  • Competing against Arizona, Abraham won two individual events and helped USC to a first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay
  • In the 200-yard freestyle, Abraham clocked the fastest time in the country so far this season, posting a 1:42.01 for an NCAA Automatic bid
  • Abraham also won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.96, the third fastest time in the country this season
  • Competing in the 100-yard butterfly, Abraham touched second in a personal best time of 53.17
  • Abraham is the first USC swimmer to be named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week

Diver of the Week
Lena Hentschel, Ohio State
Jr. – Berlin, Germany – Sportgymnasium Dresden – Major: International Studies

  • Helped the Buckeyes to a win over Penn State
  • Was the winner of the 3-meter dive with a score of 349.43 and placed second on the 1-meter with a score of 291.53. Both are NCAA Zone qualifying scores
  • Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Paola Pineda Vazquez (Nov. 6, 2024)

Freshman of the Week
Mila Nikanorov, Ohio State
Castle Rock, Colo. – Castle View High School – Major: Finance

  • Helped Ohio State to a win over Penn State
  • Set a program record in the 1000 free, placing first with a time of 9:30.49. It tops the previous record set in 2020 by over one second
  • Won the 500 free with an NCAA B standard time of 4:42.73
  • Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Mila Nikanorov (Oct. 23, 2024)

2024-25 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 9 
S: Ana Jih-Schiff, Sr., UCLA
D: Makayla Hughbanks, Sr., IOWA
F: Livi Wanner, MINN
Oct. 16
S: Hannah Hill, Sr., PUR
D: Elna Widerstrom, So., MINN
F: Chloe Diner, ILL
Oct. 23
S: Phoebe Bacon, Gr., WIS
D: Elna Widerstrom, So., MINN
F: Mila Nikanorov, OSU
Oct. 30
S: Gena Jorgenson, Jr., NEB
D: Paola Pineda Vazquez, Gr. OSU
F: Chloe Diner, ILL
Nov. 6
S: Hailey Tierney, So., WIS
D: Paola Pineda Vazquez, Gr. OSU
F: Maggie Wanezek, WIS
Nov. 13
S: Minna Abraham, So., USC
D: Lena Hentschel, Jr., OSU
F: Mila Nikakorov, OSU

Men’s Awards

Swimmer of the Week
Krzysztof Chmielewski, USC
So. – Warszawa, Poland – Liceum Ogolnoksztalcace – Major: Communication

  • Won three individual events to help USC to a decisive 169.5-130.5 win over Arizona on Friday, Nov. 8
  • Chmielewski blasted an 8:48.78 to win the 1000-yard freestyle for Troy- the 8th fastest time in the country this season
  • Chmielewski also claimed the 200y butterfly (1:42.37 – 9th fastest time in the country this season) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:22.86)
  • The sophomore also swam on USC’s second-place 400-yard freestyle relay
  • Chmielewski is the first USC swimmer to be named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week

Diver of the Week
Moritz Wesemann, USC
Fr. – Aachen, Germany – Coven Gymnasium Aachen – Major: Computer Science

  • During his USC diving debut, Wesemann swept the springboard competition against Arizona, winning on 1-meter and 3-meter
  • One 1-meter, Moritz tallied 403.60 points, winning by more than 45 points
  • On 3-meter, he scored 407.20 points, winning by 57.35 points
  • His two scores over 400 points are the most ever by a freshman at USC during their first outing
  • Wesemann is the first USC diver to be named Big Ten Diver of the Week

Freshman of the Week
Martin Perecinsky, Ohio State
Kings Park, N.Y. – Kings Park High School – Major: Biology

  • Helped the Buckeyes to a win over Penn State
  • Was the winner of the 200 backstroke with an NCAA B standard time of 1:43.53
  • Placed fourth in the 200 free with a time of 1:36.85
  • Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Joseph Roth (Oct. 30, 2024)

 

2024-25 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 9 
S: Tylor Kim, So., PSU
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Oct. 16
S: Owen McDonald, Jr., IND
D: Jordan Rzepka, Sr., PUR
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Oct. 23
S: Tomas Navikonis, Jr., OSU
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Joe Polyak, MINN
Oct. 30
S: Cooper Morley, Jr. PSU
D: Kylie Flory, Jr., OSU
F: Joseph Roth, OSU
Nov. 6 
S: Tristan Jankovics, Jr., OSU
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Nov. 13
S: Krzysztof Chmielewski, So., USC
D: Moritz Wesemann, Fr., USC
F: Martin Perecinsky, OSU

