USC’s Anika Apostalon Named Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

USC Senior Anika Apostalon has been named the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving 2017 Scholar Athlete of the Year. The award, which is presented in each of the 23 sports the Pac-12 sponsors, was established to honor senior student-athletes that are standouts both academically and in their sports discipline.

The nomination criteria are:

senior (in athletics eligibility) on track to receive a degree

cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher

participation in at least 50% of the scheduled contest in the sport

minimum of one year in residence at the institution

In 2016 the All-American helped USC to NCAA and Pac-12 relay titles as well as playing a part in USC‘s first ever Pac-12 victory. The senior psychology major and co-captain has a 3.92 overall GPA, which earned her CSCAA Scholar-All-American first team honors in 2016.

“There are few more deserving of such an honor,” said coach Dave Salo in an interview with USC. “It’s no surprise that she would be honored as Scholar-Athlete of the year. Her approach to athletics is mirrored in her efforts in the classroom. She rarely misses an opportunity to stay after practice to work on some aspects of swimming. She has been a tremendous asset to the team as an athlete and as a leader. We are all so proud of her and of the opportunity to work with someone like her.”

Apostalon transferred to USC from San Diego State in 2015, finishing her first season with the Trojans as a five-time All-American. Her 2016 NCAA Championships was highlighted by her anchor leg in USC‘s first-ever NCAA title in the 400 freestyle relay. She also received 8th place in the 100 freestyle,and swam on USC‘s second place 800 freestyle relay, 4th place 200 free relay, and 5th place 400 medley relay.

She is USC’s second Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, joining NCAA and Pac-12 champion diver Haley Ishimatsu, who earned the honor in 2015.