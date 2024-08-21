USA’s Leah Shackley Breaks Junior Pan Pacs Meet Record in 100-Meter Backstroke

2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Meet Record: 59.59 – Katharine Berkoff, USA (2018)

All Comers Record: 57.41 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

RESULTS:

Leah Shackley turned in a record-breaking performance in the finals of the girls 100 backstroke on the opening day of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Australia.

The 18-year-old American swimmer broke the meet record in the event, setting a new standard of 59.46. While slightly off her own personal best time of 59.25, Shackley managed to sneak into the wall under the previous record of 59.59, which was set by fellow American Katharine Berkoff back in 2018.

Split Comparison

Shackley came into the meet as the top seed in the 100 back, entered with her time of 59.25 from the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials earlier this summer. She posted a time of 59.69 in the preliminary heats of the event, in which she was the only swimmer in the field under the 1:00 mark.

Shackley kept up the speed during finals, opening her race with a fast split of 28.52 and once again touching as the only competitor under 1:00 to take home the gold by a significant margin.

Her feat also marks the first meet record to be broken thus far in the competition.

A large number of meet records were broken at the last Junior Pan Pacific Championships in 2022, but the girls 100 back record was not one of the ones to fall during that competition.