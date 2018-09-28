USA Swimming Won’t Use Morning Finals At 2020 Olympic Trials

Along with its qualifying times for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, USA Swimming has released its order of events, which will mirror the Olympic lineup except for having prelims in the morning and finals at night, instead of the morning finals that will be used in Tokyo.

The event lineup is new only in that it includes the two new Olympic events: the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free. The women’s 1500 will take place with heats on day 3 (Tuesday, June 23) and finals on day 4 (Wednesday, June 24), while the men’s 800 will have heats on day 4 (Wednesday, June 24) and finals on day 5 (Thursday, June 25). Despite the addition of two new events (and one new relay at the Olympics themselves), the event order will not expand from its traditional 8-day format.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics announced this month that it would run swimming finals in the mornings and prelims in the evenings, typically done to better accommodate live TV broadcasts in the United States. That schedule has prompted a lot of varying opinions from fans and media, but was also used at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Despite that Olympic schedule, though, USA Swimming will continue to run its Olympic Trials as a traditional morning heats, evening finals event. The organization announced this week that heats will take place at 10 AM Central Time and finals at 6:45 PM Central Time.

That came with USA Swimming’s announcement of official 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial qualifying standards. You can see our live coverage and analysis of the cut times here.

The full USA Swimming press release is below:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – American swimmers’ road to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 began in earnest today, as USA Swimming announced the qualifying time standards for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, which will be held June 21-28, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Once again, the electrifying eight-day competition will serve as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

The 2020 Olympic Trials qualifying time standards are as follows:

WOMEN EVENT MEN
25.99 50 Freestyle 23.19
56.29 100 Freestyle 50.49
2:01.69 200 Freestyle 1:50.79
4:16.89 400 Freestyle 3:57.29
8:48.09 800 Freestyle 8:12.99
16:49.19 1500 Freestyle 15:44.89
1:02.69 100 Backstroke 56.59
2:14.69 200 Backstroke 2:02.99
1:10.99 100 Breaststroke 1:03.29
2:33.29 200 Breaststroke 2:17.89
1:00.69 100 Butterfly 54.19
2:14.59 200 Butterfly 2:01.19
2:17.39 200 Individual Medley 2:04.09
4:51.79 400 Individual Medley 4:25.99

“With the announcement of the 2020 Olympic Trials qualifying standards, thousands of swimmers around the nation now have a goal as they chase their Olympic dreams,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said. “USA Swimming athletes have enjoyed two successful years since the 2016 Olympic Games, and we look forward to seeing lots of fast swimming over the rest of this Olympic quadrennial as we build toward Tokyo.”

The qualifying time standards for the 2020 Olympic Trials were announced Thursday at the United States Aquatic Sports Convention in Jacksonville, Florida. An archived webcast can be viewed via usaswimming.org.

Qualifying times must be posted in a USA Swimming sanctioned, observed or approved competition between November 28, 2018, and the 2020 Olympic Trials entry deadline. Only long-course meters times are considered for Trials qualification.

USA Swimming’s 2018 Winter National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, open November 28 – the first day of the qualification period. The four-day, long-course meet is slated for Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

For the 2020 Olympic Trials, two temporary 50-meter pools will be installed by Myrtha Pools in the CHI Health Center Omaha, the state-of-the-art, 17,000-seat sports and entertainment venue in downtown Omaha.

The event order for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming will mirror that of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo; however, preliminary heats will be held at 10 a.m. CDT, followed by semifinals and finals at 6:45 p.m. CDT. The full schedule for the 2020 Olympic Games is available at Tokyo2020.org.

2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Order of Events

Preliminaries                                                       Semifinals & Finals
   
Sunday, June 21                                                Sunday, June 21
Men’s 400 Individual Medley Men’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
Women’s 100 Butterfly Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
Men’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 400 Individual Medley Women’s 400 Individual Medley – FINAL
Men’s 100 Breaststroke Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
   
Monday, June 22                                                Monday, June 22
Women’s 100 Backstroke Women’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 100 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinal
Men’s 100 Backstroke Men’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
Women’s 400 Freestyle Women’s 400 Freestyle – FINAL
  Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
  Women’s 100 Backstroke – Semifinal
   
Tuesday, June 23                                              Tuesday, June 23
Women’s 200 Freestyle Women’s 200 Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Butterfly Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
Women’s 200 Individual Medley Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 1500 Freestyle Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
  Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
  Men’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
  Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
   
Wednesday, June 24                                        Wednesday, June 24
Men’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 200 Butterfly Women’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 200 Breaststroke Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
Men’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 200 Butterfly – Semifinal
  Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
  Women’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
  Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
   
Thursday, June 25                                              Thursday, June 25
Women’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
Men’s 200 Backstroke Men’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
Women’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200 Individual Medley Men’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
  Women’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
  Men’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
  Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Semifinal
  Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
   
Friday, June 26                                                   Friday, June 26
Women’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 200 Breaststroke – FINAL
Men’s 100 Butterfly Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
Women’s 200 Backstroke Women’s 200 Backstroke – Semifinal
  Men’s 200 Individual Medley – FINAL
  Women’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL
  Men’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinal
   
Saturday, June 27                                              Saturday, June 27
Men’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 100 Butterfly – FINAL
Women’s 50 Freestyle Women’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
Men’s 1500 Freestyle Women’s 800 Freestyle – FINAL
  Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
  Women’s 50 Freestyle – Semifinal
   
Sunday, June 28                                                Sunday, June 28
No Preliminaries Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
  Women’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL
  Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can't stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn't enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level.

Read More »

