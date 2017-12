Padington and Nack Highlight Minnesota Invite Day 2 Finals Mackenzie Padington and Danielle Nack put the NCAA on alert with stellar performances on night two of the Minnesota Invite.

2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap On the men’s side, Zane Grothe (200 free) is back in action after taking down the 500 free American Record last night.

Mallory Comerford Breaks Missy Franklin’s 200 Yard Free Meet Record Comerford jumps Katie Ledecky for the #1 time in the NCAA so far this season.

Brendan Burns Moves to 4th 15-16 All-Time in the 100 Fly Burns also won the C final of the men’s 200 IM on Thursday, swimming a 1:47.20, which ranks him 21st all-time in the age group.