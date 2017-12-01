Mallory Comerford Breaks Missy Franklin’s 200 Yard Free Meet Record

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

U.S. National Teamer Mallory Comerford broke the Championship Record in the women’s 200 yard freestyle on Friday evening at the 2017 USA Swimming Winter National Championships. She swam a 1:41.17, which breaks the old record of 1:41.40 that was set by 5-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin at the 2013 championships in Knoxville, Tennessee.

That swim is Comerford’s best time of the season and the 2nd-best of her career. It trails only the 1:40.36 that she swam at last year’s NCAA Championships that won her the NCAA title in a tie with another massive name in women’s swimming – Katie Ledecky. The new time also ranks as the 12th-best performance in history.

Comerford now has the fastest time in the NCAA this season, jumping ahead of none-other-than the swimmer she tied last year at NCAAs: Katie Ledecky (1:41.60). Comerford also had the 3rd-fastest performance in the NCAA of 1:41.70 from the SMU Women’s Classic.

Split Comparison: