Padington Sets 200 Free School Record at Minnesota Invite

2017 MINNESOTA INVITATIONAL

Live Results

University of Minnesota, Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

25 Yards

Invite Format

NCAA Qualifying

Minnesota’s Mackenzie Padington put up a very solid 1:45.15 in the women’s 200 freestyle in prelims, and improved upon her time in evening finals, setting a new school record in 1:44.15. Danielle Nack nearly cracked the school record in the women’s 100 fly, and will challenge her own school record in the 200 fly tomorrow.

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA “A” – 4:04.70

NCAA “B” – 4:19.39

Brooke Zeiger defended her top seed and won the women’s 400 IM in a 4:16.72 in this evening’s final. Zeiger surged ahead of the field on the breaststroke leg, splitting a 1:13.09, and further distanced herself over the final 100 freestyle, splitting a 59.32. Gopher teammate Abbey Erwin took 2nd in 4:19.48, followed by Minnesota’s Patricia Van Law in 4:20.12. The Minnesota women claimed places 1st through 6th, as well as 8th. The University of Iowa’s Devin Jacobs placed 7th.

Men’s 400 IM

NCAA “A” – 3:39.95

NCAA “B” – 3:54.49

University of Iowa’s Michael Tenney won a hard-fought 400 IM in a 3:52.54, edging the University of Minnesota’s Brian Poon (3:53.05) on the final 50. Poon had a huge breaststroke leg, splitting a 1:04.95, moving himself from 5th to 1st, but couldn’t hold off Tenney, who would also be racing in the finals of the 200 freestyle later in the session.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

NCAA “A” – 51.19

NCAA “B” – 54.49

Danielle Nack ran away with the women’s 100 butterfly, cranking out a 51.79 for the 2nd-fastest time in school history. Nack split a 23.93 on the first 50, the only woman in the field to take it out under 25-seconds, and 27.86 on the 2nd 50. Gopher teammate Tevyn Waddell claimed second in a 53.68, followed by University of Iowa’s Kelsey Drake who finished in 53.82.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

NCAA “A” – 45.49

NCAA “B” – 48.29

Minnesota’s Tuomas Pokkinen won the men’s 100 fly with a 47.08. The University of Iowa’s Jerzy Twarowski took 2nd in a 47.76, while Minnesota’s Matt Thomas took 3rd in 47.83.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

NCAA “A” – 1:43.30

NCAA “B” – 1:47.99

Mackenzie Padington took down the University of Minnesota school record in the women’s 200 yard freestyle in this evening’s finals, rocking a 1:44.15. University of Iowa’s Hannah Burvill took 2nd in a 1:45.82. Minnesota’s Chantal Nack finished 3rd in a 1:46.59, improving upon her preliminary time by nearly 1.5 seconds.

Men’s 200 Freestyle

NCAA “A” – 1:32.54

NCAA “B” – 1:37.99

Minnesota freshman Tim Sates took the men’s 200 freestyle in a 1:36.44. States was followed by teammate Nicholas Saulnier in a 1:37.06, and then Hawkeye Jack Smith with a 1:38.33. After winning the 400 IM only about 30 minutes prior, Iowa’s Michael Tenney put up a 1:38.66 for a 4th-place finish.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

NCAA “A” – 58.85

NCAA “B” – 1:02.49

Kierra Smith showed incredible closing speed to win the women’s 100 breaststroke in a 59.77, edging Rachel Munson, who just missed cracking the 1-minute barrier, finishing in a 1:00.09. Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky finished 3rd in a 1:00.21. The Gopher women swept the top 6 positions in the 100 breaststroke this evening, with the University of Iowa placing swimmers in 7th and 8th.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

NCAA “A” – 51.74

NCAA “B” – 55.39

Conner McHugh stormed to 1st in the men’s 100 breaststroke, finishing in a 52.84. Iowa’s Daniel Swanepoel claimed 2nd in 53.74 while Minnesota’s Brian Poon finished 3rd in 54.17. McHugh’s time is good for 5th in the NCAA so far this season.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

NCAA “A” – 51.16

NCAA “B” – 55.09

Minnesota’s Tevyn Waddell claimed the victory in the women’s 100 backstroke this evening with a 52.39. Taking 2nd in 53.21 was Zoe Avestruz who had also raced in the 100 butterfly earlier in the session (4th, 53.93). Iowa’s Hannah Burvill claimed 3rd in 53.93, another impressive double as Burvill had also placed 2nd in the 200 freestyle (1:45.82).

Men’s 100 Backstroke

NCAA “A” – 45.25

NCAA “B” – 48.49

Iowa’s Kenneth Mende ran away with the men’s 100 backstroke, hitting the wall in 47.28. Second place went to Minnesota’s Tom Donker in 48.70, who was followed by teammate Cale Berkoff who touched 3rd in 49.96.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA “A” – 1:36.89

NCAA “B” – 1:37.51

The Minnesota A team easily dominated the women’s 200 medley relay, winning with a 1:37.56. The Gophers took an early lead with Tevyn Waddell, who split a 24.71 in the backstroke. They extended their lead with Lindsey Kozelsky on the breaststroke (27.79), who handed off to Danielle Nack who split a 23.08 on the butterfly. Nack was followed by Thursday night’s 50 freestyle winner Zoe Avestruz, who brought the Gophers to victory with a 21.98 split.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA “A” – 1:24.82

NCAA “B” – 1:25.62

The Gopher men pulled off another relay victory tonight in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:26.76. Iowa’s Kenneth Mende got the Hawkeyes off to a lead with a 22.35 split in the 50 backstroke, and they pulled ahead a little more thanks to a 24.20 split from Daniel Swanepoel in the 50 breaststroke, edging Conner McHugh, who split 24.29. Matt Thomas made up the ground in the butterfly, splitting 20.68 to Iowa’s 21.29. Minnesota’s Bowen Becker sealed the deal for the Gophers with a 19.01 split in the 50 free, extending the precarious nine-one-hundredths-of-a-second edge the Gophers held over the Hawkeyes at 150 yards. The Minnesota A team finished in 1:26.76 to Iowa’s 1:27.53.