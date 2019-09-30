USA Swimming Unveils 2019 Golden Goggles Awards Nominees

USA Swimming has announced the nominees for the 2019 edition of its annual gala awards show, the Golden Goggles Awards. The event will take place on Sunday, November 24th at the JW Marriott at LA Live in Los Angeles, California.

One award won’t be left with much suspense – Caeleb Dressel, as the only individual male champion at the World Championships, is the only nominee for Male Athlete of the Year. He won 4 gold medals individually in Gwangju, broke 4 American Records, and took down Michael Phelps’ hallowed World Record in the 100 fly with a 49.50.

Other debates will rage on more fiercely. Do mixed relay World Records move the needle yet? Do Regan Smith‘s World Records outpace the sheer volume of Simone Manuel‘s medals? Which of Caeleb Dressel‘s 4 event wins was most impressive?

Fan voting will run through Friday, November 15th, with that vote counting as a certain percentage of the final vote, along with a panel of USA Swimming VIPs. Not sure who to vote for? The official SwimSwam votes will be published later today, so stay tuned for a cheat sheet.

Proceeds from the Golden Goggle Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation, whose mission is to save lives and build champions – in the pool and in life. In addition to its Make a Splash initiative, a national, child-focused water safety campaign that stresses the importance of learning to swim, the USA Swimming Foundation supports the U.S. National Team and its development efforts aimed at strengthening the future of USA Swimming’s programs and services.

2019 Golden Goggle Awards Nominees

Breakout Performer of the Year

Perseverance Award

Coach of the Year

Relay Performance of the Year

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay (2019 FINA World Championships)

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay (2019 FINA World Championships)

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay (2019 FINA World Championships)

Female Race of the Year

Simone Manuel – 100m Freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships)

– 100m Freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships) Katie Ledecky – 800m Freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships)

– 800m Freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships) Olivia Smoliga – 50m Backstroke (2019 FINA World Championships)

Regan Smith – 200m Backstroke semifinals (2019 FINA World Championships)

– 200m Backstroke semifinals (2019 FINA World Championships) Lilly King – 100m Breaststroke (2019 FINA World Championships)

Male Race of the Year

Caeleb Dressel – 50m Freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships)

Caeleb Dressel – 100m Freestyle (2019 FINA World Championships)

Caeleb Dressel – 50m Butterfly (2019 FINA World Championships)

Caeleb Dressel – 100m Butterfly semifinals (2019 FINA World Championships)

Jay Litherland – 400m IM (2019 FINA World Championships)

Female Athlete of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year