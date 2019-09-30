Arkansas, Nebraska, Drury To Attend Missouri Invite In November

The University of Missouri’s mid-season invite will feature a handful of Division I programs, but also a few top Division II programs this fall.

The school has provided us with a list of expected teams for swimming competition, though the diving field isn’t yet in total focus. The meet looks stronger on the women’s side, where it features 4 teams that scored at last year’s Division I NCAA Championships: Arkansas (19th), Missouri (22nd), Nebraska (33rd), and San Diego State (28th). Meanwhile Drury was second among women’s teams at Division II NCAAs and Truman State 26th.

Here’s the full list, per the University of Missouri:

Arkansas

Boise State

BYU

Drury

Missouri

Nebraska

San Diego State

Truman State

Wyoming

None of those teams scored at the men’s NCAA Division I Championships last year. Drury was 18th in Division II and Truman State 31st in Division II.

The Missouri Invite will take place from November 20-22 this fall in Columbia, Missouri. That’s a Wednesday-through-Friday schedule. The team also lists a “long course Trials qualifier” on Tuesday the 19th.

Here’s a look at the major mid-season invites we’ve reported so far:

Meet Dates Women’s Teams Men’s Teams Mizzou Invite 11/20-11/22 Missouri, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Drury, Nebraska, San Diego State, Truman State, Wyoming Missouri, BYU, Drury, Truman State, Wyoming Art Adamson Invite (Texas A&M)* 11/21-11/23 Texas A&M, USC, Stanford Texas A&M, USC, Stanford Tennessee Invite 11/21-11/23 Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Carson Newman Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Carson Newman Ohio State Invite 11/21-11/23 Ohio State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, UNC, West Virginia, Kenyon, Ohio, Yale, Penn State, Pitt, Buffalo, Virginia Tech, UCLA Ohio State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, UNC, West Virginia, Kenyon, Yale, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia Tech Wolfpack Invite (NC State) 11/21-11/23 Auburn, NC State, Arizona State, Duke, Wisconsin Auburn, NC State, Arizona State, Duke, Wisconsin Purdue Invite 11/21-11/23 Louisville, Purdue, Pitt, Grand Canyon, McKendree, Illinois State, Indiana State, FIU Louisville, Purdue, Pitt, Grand Canyon, McKendree, Navy Georgia Tech Invite 11/22-11/24 Alabama, East Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, UNC, South Carolina, Utah Alabama, East Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech, UNC, South Carolina, Utah Minnesota Invite 12/4-12/7 Cal, Minnesota, Michigan, Harvard, Iowa, Arizona, Texas Cal, Minnesota, Michigan, Harvard, Iowa, Arizona, Texas U.S. Open 12/4-12/7

*Invites with an asterisk are listed on various teams schedules, but we haven’t yet received a full list of prospective schools attending by the host school. We’ll continue to report as we hear back from other teams. Currently listed teams are those with the meet on their official schedule.