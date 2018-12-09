USA Swimming Short Course World Championships Team Captains Named

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

USA Swimming announced team captains for the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which begins Tuesday, December 11th in Hangzhou, China (Monday night in the United States). The squad has 5 captains, 3 females and 2 males:

Team USA landed in Hangzhou, China for the 2018 Short Course World Championships five days ago, giving them nearly twice as much time to adjust to the time zone as the 2018 Pan Pacs team had in Tokyo last summer.  USA Swimming has  assembled one of strongest teams in recent history to compete at SC Worlds.

See the full American roster for the meet here.

See previews and match ups here.

See Team USA, Team Captains below:

View this post on Instagram

Double tap to show these #TeamUSA captains some love 💪🇺🇸🙌 #FINAHangzhou2018

A post shared by USA Swimming (@usaswimming) on

Team USA Captain Leah Smith

Team USA Captain Madison Kennedy

Madison Kennedy, April 2018, Mike Lewis

Team USA Captain Kelsi Dahlia

2018 Swimmeeting Sudtirol – Bozen – Courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Team USA Captain Matt Grevers

Team USA Captain Ryan Murphy

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!