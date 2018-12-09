USA Swimming Short Course World Championships Team Captains Named

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 11-16, 2018
- Hangzhou, China
- Event Schedule
- Start Lists
USA Swimming announced team captains for the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which begins Tuesday, December 11th in Hangzhou, China (Monday night in the United States). The squad has 5 captains, 3 females and 2 males:
- Leah Smith, 2-time 2016 Olympic medalist
- Madison Kennedy, 2-time Short Course World Championship medalist
- Kelsi Dahlia, 2016 Olympic gold medalist
- Matt Grevers, 6-time Olympic medalist
- Ryan Murphy, 2016 3-time Olympic gold medalist
Team USA landed in Hangzhou, China for the 2018 Short Course World Championships five days ago, giving them nearly twice as much time to adjust to the time zone as the 2018 Pan Pacs team had in Tokyo last summer. USA Swimming has assembled one of strongest teams in recent history to compete at SC Worlds.
See the full American roster for the meet here.
See previews and match ups here.
See Team USA, Team Captains below:
Team USA Captain Leah Smith
Team USA Captain Madison Kennedy
Team USA Captain Kelsi Dahlia
Team USA Captain Matt Grevers
Team USA Captain Ryan Murphy
