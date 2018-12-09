USA Swimming Short Course World Championships Team Captains Named

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 11-16, 2018

Hangzhou, China

USA Swimming announced team captains for the 2018 Short Course World Championships, which begins Tuesday, December 11th in Hangzhou, China (Monday night in the United States). The squad has 5 captains, 3 females and 2 males:

Team USA landed in Hangzhou, China for the 2018 Short Course World Championships five days ago, giving them nearly twice as much time to adjust to the time zone as the 2018 Pan Pacs team had in Tokyo last summer. USA Swimming has assembled one of strongest teams in recent history to compete at SC Worlds.

See Team USA, Team Captains below:

Team USA Captain Leah Smith

Team USA Captain Madison Kennedy

Team USA Captain Kelsi Dahlia

Team USA Captain Matt Grevers

Team USA Captain Ryan Murphy