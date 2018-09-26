USA Swimming Releases 2018 Winter National And Jr National Standards

With the biggest time standard announcement, that for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, to be released via live webcast Thursday (more details here), USA Swimming has released the 2018 Winter National and Winter Juniors standards removing short course meter and relay qualifying times from both events.

2018 US Winter Nationals

At the 2018 US Winter Nationals, no time standards have changed; the only changes to the meet come in terms of the formatting and the 18&under bonus standards.

Last year, USA Swimming listed short course meters standards alongside the long course meters and short course yards standards. There were also standards listed for relays. This year however, the SCM standards have been removed as have the relay standards. Unlike last year where the meet was held in yards, the meet will be held in long course meters come 2018.

The last time the meet was held in long course meters was during the 2015 edition of the event prior to the 2016 Olympic Games.

Changes to 2018 Standards

No changes to SCY or LCM standards

No SCM standards

No relay standards

To see the 2018 standards click here, to see the 2017 standards click here.

While none of the actual qualifying standards have differed from the 2017 competition, many of the 18&under bonus standards have changed, although not by much. Most of the changes that occurred were by a few tenths. The biggest changes were in the women’s 500 freestyle (1 second), the men’s 500 freestyle (1.20 seconds), and the men’s 200 IM (1 second).

Below are the changes to the bonus qualifications.

18& under bonus changes:

WOMEN BONUS EVENT LCM 2017 LCM 2018 CHANGES SCY 2017 SCY 2018 CHANGES 50 Free 26.99 26.99 x 23.49 23.49 x 100 Free 58.39 58.39 x 50.99 50.89 -0.1 200 Free 2:05.39 2:05.39 x 1:49.79 1:49.69 -0.1 400/500 Free 4:23.79 4:23.79 x 4:52.09 4:53.09 1 800/1000 Free 9:03.49 9:03.49 x 10:03.59 10:03.59 x 1500/1650 Free 17:20.49 17:20.49 x 16:46.19 16:46.19 x 100 Back 1:05.59 1:05.49 -0.1 56.59 56.09 -0.5 200 Back 2:20.69 2:20.69 x 2:01.29 2:01.29 x 100 Breast 1:14.29 1:14.29 x 1:04.29 1:03.39 -0.9 200 Breast 2:40.09 2:40.09 x 2:19.79 2:19.79 x 100 Fly 1:03.39 1:03.39 x 55.99 55.79 -0.2 200 Fly 2:19.59 2:19.59 x 2:03.29 2:02.69 -0.7 200 IM 2:22.49 2:22.49 x 2:03.79 2:03.09 -0.7 400 IM 5:01.89 5:01.89 x 4:23.69 4:23.29 -0.4

MEN BONUS EVENT SCY 2017 SCY 2018 CHANGES LCM 2017 LCM 2018 CHANGES 50 Free 20.99 20.89 -0.1 24.39 24.39 x 100 Free 45.79 45.39 -0.4 52.89 52.89 x 200 Free 1:40.29 1:39.79 -0.5 1:56.29 1:56.09 -0.2 400/500 Free 4:32.69 4:31.49 -1.2 4:06.29 4:06.29 x 800/1000 Free 9:25.49 9:25.49 x 8:33.79 8:33.79 x 1500/1650 Free 15:46.99 15:46.99 x 16:14.99 16:14.99 x 100 Back 50.99 50.79 -0.2 59.69 59.59 -0.1 200 Back 1:50.69 1:50.59 -0.1 2:09.59 2:09.59 x 100 Breast 57.69 57.39 -0.3 1:07.59 1:07.19 -0.4 200 Breast 2:05.89 2:05.69 -0.2 2:27.19 2:26.89 -0.3 100 Fly 50.09 49.89 -0.2 57.39 57.39 x 200 Fly 1:51.59 1:52.09 0.5 2:08.19 2:08.19 x 200 IM 1:52.49 1:51.49 -1 2:10.49 2:10.49 x 400 IM 4:00.19 4:00.19 x 4:38.39 4:38.39 x

2018 US Winter Junior Nationals

Like the senior meet, the US Junior Nationals lack both short course meters and relay standards.

The qualifying times mirror 18&under bonus standards from the senior meet with the exception of the women’s short course yard 100 breaststroke. There, the standard is a 1:03.69 as opposed to the 1:03.39 18&under bonus qualifying time in the senior meet.

Both standards (winter junior and 18&under bonus for winter nationals) were the same last year, set at 1:04.29. There’s been a 0.9 second drop in the senior meet and a 0.6 in the junior meet.

Changes to 2018 Standards

Women’s 100y breaststroke 0.6 seconds faster

No SCM standards

No relay standards

Many of the bonus standards have changed. The biggest changes on the women’s side came in the 1000 freestyle (+5.2 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (+3.2 seconds). Like the women’s the biggest changes for men came in the longer events. The 1500m freestyle bonus standard is now 4.4 seconds slower.

WOMEN EVENT LCM 2017 LCM 2018 CHANGES SCY 2017 SCY 2018 CHANGES 50 Free 27.49 27.49 x 24.29 24.39 0.1 100 Free 59.59 59.59 x 52.29 52.19 -0.1 200 Free 2:07.89 2:08.19 0.3 1:52.99 1:52.99 x 400/500 Free 4:28.29 4:28.79 0.5 5:00.29 5:03.49 3.2 800/1000 Free 9:11.19 9:13.79 2.6 10:15.29 10:20.49 5.2 1500/1650 Free 17:37.69 17:40.19 2.5 17:14.39 17:14.39 x 100 Back 1:07.29 1:07.29 x 58.49 58.49 x 200 Back 2:24.79 2:24.79 x 2:05.79 2:05.79 x 100 Breast 1:16.19 1:16.19 x 1:06.29 1:06.29 x 200 Breast 2:43.79 2:43.79 x 2:23.09 2:23.09 x 100 Fly 1:05.19 1:05.19 x 57.89 57.89 x 200 Fly 2:22.99 2:21.89 -1.1 2:06.19 2:06.19 x 200 IM 2:26.39 2:26.39 x 2:08.29 2:08.29 x 400 IM 5:07.29 5:07.29 x 4:30.69 4:30.69 x

MEN EVENT SCY 2017 SCY 2018 CHANGES LCM 2017 LCM 2018 CHANGES 50 Free 21.49 21.49 x 24.69 24.89 0.2 100 Free 46.69 46.69 x 53.79 53.79 x 200 Free 1:42.09 1:42.09 x 1:57.69 1:58.09 0.4 400/500 Free 4:36.59 4:37.09 0.5 4:08.99 4:09.99 1 800/1000 Free 9:34.29 9:34.29 x 8:38.59 8:40.69 2.1 1500/1650 Free 16:03.79 16:05.49 1.7 16:34.59 16:38.99 4.4 100 Back 52.49 52.49 x 1:00.79 1:00.79 x 200 Back 1:53.59 1:53.59 x 2:11.89 2:11.89 x 100 Breast 58.89 58.89 x 1:09.49 1:08.69 -0.8 200 Breast 2:08.59 2:08.59 x 2:28.99 2:29.09 0.1 100 Fly 51.29 51.59 0.3 58.39 58.39 x 200 Fly 1:53.69 1:53.69 x 2:10.19 2:10.19 x 200 IM 1:55.09 1:55.09 x 2:12.79 2:12.79 x 400 IM 4:05.69 4:07.59 1.9 4:42.39 4:42.39 x

To see the 2018 standards click here, to see the 2017 standards click here.